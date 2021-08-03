Waterford goalkeeper Shaun O'Brien is congratulated by team-mates Conor Prunty and Shane Bennett for his heroic save which denied Tipp's John McGrath. Photo: Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Go back a mere fortnight and you’d have been hard pushed to find many commentators giving Waterford any chance of potentially making a second consecutive All-Ireland final.

A tame Munster Championship exit at the hands of Clare was followed by the scare of their lives in what most considered a handy qualifier against Laois. From what looked a comfortable position at half-time with Liam Cahill’s side eight points clear, a third quarter Laois surge incredibly had them ahead at the second water break.

In the end, it took a 63rd minute goal from Patrick Curran and eventually Stephen Bennett’s injury time three-pointer to finally shake off ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett’s men, the five-point winning margin a little unfair on Laois. With a tie against Galway, most people’s tip as the most likely team to challenge Limerick’s dominance, the reward, an early end to the summer was forecast.

But while the the previous game’s close shave may have played a part in galvanising the panel as Galway were swatted aside, for Deise legend John Mullane, the return of some of last year’s stars from injury and the redeployment of another couple of stalwarts has been key in turning fortunes around Suirside.

“That Clare game, Conor Prunty wasn't full-back, (Jamie) Barron wasn't playing, Aussie (Gleeson) was back in the halfback line, Kieran Bennett wasn't playing, Patrick Curran wasn't playing, Peter Hogan wasn't playing,” Mullane told The-Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy..

“So the whole dynamic of the team is after changing. Prunty is back in, he was colossal there at the weekend after a slow start. Barron is playing incredible hurling, Peter Hogan is playing incredible hurling.

“I think the penny has dropped with Aussie now, up at number 14 playing that free roll. That's his position now. And I think the forward division are more comfortable knowing that they have Aussie up top.

“Shane Bennett has gone back to centre-back which probably brings a totally different dynamic to the team in regards to who was going to replace (Tadhg) de Burca. Shane Bennett is attacking from centre-back. Kieran Bennett wasn't playing, (now) he's attacking from wing-back. So the've pace coming from all over the field, they can hurt you from all over the field.”

Having made that step up to defeat Galway and backed it up with a superb quarter-final win over 2019 champions Tipperary, it’s another level they'll need on Saturday as Waterford face the team that denied them in last year’s final, Limerick.

With two titles in the last three seasons, the Treaty are bookies favourites to make it three from four, priced at 8-15 to retain their title and 2/7 to dispose of the Deise.

But with Limerick themselves surviving a first-half scare against Tipp in the Munster final before responding with one of the greatest halves of hurling ever seen to turn around that ten-point deficit, Mullane believes his native county are better placed to expose those chinks should they reappear.

And although Limerick ran out easy winners by 11 points in the ultimate decider last year, it’s the closer encounter between the two in the 2020 Munster final that hints at the possibilities for Waterford according to the five-time All Star.

“The one thing that’s going to trouble this Limerick team - and if any team is going to have a chance or a hope of taking this Limerick team down - it's a running game, running at them,” he explained.

“We saw it last year in the Munster final - right, they never got the running game going in the All-Ireland final - but we saw it in the Munster final last year when Waterford ran at them, the concession of frees that were conceded against Limerick.

“We saw it in stages of the Cork game when Cork ran at them, they had them in all sorts of bother. Tipperary, you know probably ran out of steam, probably didn't have the legs.

“So I think Waterford are going into this match in a really, really, really good place.

“Energy, pace and everything is with them to go and have a right crack at them and try and take this Limerick team down.”