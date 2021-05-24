'The guys on Allianz League Sunday felt Dublin would have been happier. I would disagree with that'

Con O'Callaghan of Dublin scores his side's third goal past Kieran Fitzgibbon after a slip by Paul Murphy of Kerry, 5, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South match against Kerry at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Twenty years on and another late Kerry comeback denies the Dubs a Semple Stadium win after an action packed goal-filled game is closed by a mercurial Kingdon talent.

For Maurice Fitzgerald then, it's David Clifford now, but as comparisons go, that’s about as far as you can stretch. Instead of the raucous atmosphere of 2001, this drama saw no fans present and, unfortunately, neither the sides nor supporters will get a chance to do it all again in seven days' time.

Not to mention that the differing trajectory of the teams, over the last decade in particular, means that while Dublin were claiming the moral victory leaving Thurles back in the day, it’s the Kingdom who’ll look at David Clifford’s stoppage time penalty as providing one yesterday, with the confidence-sapping damage that another defeat to the Dubs could have provided averted.

Surprisingly, that view wasn’t shared on Allianz League Sunday last night with Colm O’Rourke in particular expressing the view that Kerry would have been the more disappointed side.

But speaking on this week’s The Throw-In, presented in association with Allianz, ex-Monaghan midfielder and Irish Independent columnist Dick Clerkin didn’t see the game in those terms.

“Listening to the guys on telly last night, they would have felt that Dublin would have been happier. I would disagree with that,” Clerkin told the Independet.ie GAA podcast.

“Peter Keane would think, looking at the way the (game developed), that game was Dublin's. Forty minutes in they were six points up.

“Betting in running, what would you have got, 1/50 for Dublin at six points up? Heavily odds on anyway. They still didn’t lose but It’s very, very rare for them not to close the game out. They did look to have a serious stranglehold.

“But then boom, within a five minute period, Kerry found a bit of energy, Clifford stepped up and all the momentum just shifted. You could see it right through the Kerry team.

“A few fresh legs definitely added a wee bit of forward momentum. I think a draw was fair but Dublin will be thinking, ‘we should be winning that’.

“You can't be making excuses with younger players because they've been doing that for the last 10 years. Bleeding in younger players that mightn't have the experience and it hasn't knocked them back.

“So they can't be using that when it suits. They had enough big players there to get the job done and they didn't.”

Of course, there will be elements of the game that Keane and Kerry will be disappointed with, the concession of those four goals top of that list.

If you break it down, nineteen scores in the green and gold column against thirteen in the sky blue and navy one does tell a story.

And while it’ll be a lot later in the summer should the sides meet again this season, unlike the one week turnaround in 2001, Clerkin sees that as an area that a little work on could reap serious dividends.

“By the same token Kerry would look at that game (thinking), 'lads we drew the game but mother of God, look at the goals we conceded',” he explained.

“You know, if you can at least strip out half of those, that's a six-point swing going into another game because the goals were really poor if you break them down one by one.

“You just should not be coughing them up - though they should have had another goal themselves that was wrongly disallowed - so I think Kerry will be taking a step back saying 'there's an awful lot of good to take out of that in going down the home straight, but we've loads to improve on'.

“Dublin done as Dublin do. They played good, they were efficient - bar the first ten minutes - they were ruthless in front of goals, they controlled the middle third but they just couldn't close the game out. They'll be sort of scratching their heads a wee bit.”