Whether it was the column inches generated by the Clare and Wexford ‘close contacts’ row or the fact that Kilkenny’s rearranged meeting with Wexford was the only top flight game last weekend, the furore over how the new season’s rule changes have impacted hurling seemed to have subsided over the last week or two.

Yet, they’re still there bubbling under the surface as shown by Richie Power’s comments yesterday.

"It's getting hard to watch at this stage. I don’t like the way it’s going," the eight-time All-Ireland winner told RTE Sport,.as he criticised both the rule changes and what seems a move towards a more possession-based game.

The Kilkenny legend’s parting shot of "I don’t know what they’re trying to do but it’s not enjoyable to watch. It’s worrying" certainly chimes with the general reaction since the return of league action but John Mullane bucked the trend somewhat with his own comments to Independent.ie on this week’s The Throw-In in association with Allianz.

“I think over the couple of years that we've been on this podcast, we're always questioning referees' decisions at the start of the league and generally they kind of settle down,” Mullane said.

“On Sunday, TJ Reid scored 1-18, there's no way he's gonna score 1-18 come Championship. We actually saw it the previous week where referees were starting to adjust to the rules. Come the Championship, I think things will settle down.

“The scoring ratio of frees generally may be between eight to 10, that's what you've probably been accustomed to during a game. It will settle down and I think we just have to stall the ball.”

Power believes that the level of physicality displayed by Limerick during the Treaty’s ascent to the summit may have influenced the decision making at Headquarters and pointed to a similar scenario back in 2009 when his own Kilkenny side were accused of having “crossed the line and were too aggressive.”

"Similar changes came out and then there was the start of a league where you couldn’t put a hand on a lad or you were giving a free away,” Power explained.

But for Mullane, the man who led Power to those eight Celtic Crosses has already adapted with some of his former teammates coming to the fore.

“In regards to the game, the game is evolving. What's very interesting is that the three traditional counties of Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny are all adapting to how the game is being played,” Mullane continued.

“The biggest admiration I have for Brian Cody is that he's always freshening up his backroom team. Look at his backroom team now, he's Martin Comerford, a former player of his, Conor Phelan, really young guys that know the game.

“That's a testament to Cody. It's a testament to Liam Sheedy and it's a testament to (Kieran) Kingston who are freshening up their backroom teams constantly. Getting the right guys in who can adjust their teams to play the way the modern game is being played.

“Ultimately, we just kind of got to roll with it. The game changes, it's the way the game is being played right now.

“But I think the winner of this year's All-Ireland will most certainly be going short and long, they’ll be mixing it up. And I think you're talking about the likes of the Galways, the Limericks, the Tipps, they can all do that.

“It'll remain to be seen whether Cork can adjust to it, possibly Waterford. And look, you can never rule Kilkenny out either.”