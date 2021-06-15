Limerick's team logistics manager Éibhear O'Dea brings a tactics board to the pitch during a water-break in the first half of their league game against Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The limited return of crowds to GAA grounds last week is hopefully the first step back to the ‘old normal’ as opposed to that dreadful ‘new normal’ expression.

But while those numbers will increase over the summer, there’s still a long road to go till we see 82,000 at Croke Park or even 45,000 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh or capacity crowds anywhere in the country.

So with 2022 now the target to see scenes last witnessed in the 2019 Championship, are we likely to be still watching the same sort of games that packed houses would have seen three years before?

Whatever about rule changes, the biggest difference could be in terms of watching a match of four quarters rather than two halves, with the water-breaks introduced when GAA returned last year potentially becoming a permanent fixture.

Once announced, it would have been a fair guess that what were designed as breaks in play to enable players to take on fluids, and to discourage players and team officials from sharing water bottles, would end up being used for tactical purposes. But the moment Limerick coach Paul Kinnerk unfurled his tactics boards during one such break last season banished any pretence that this had become anything other than a de facto split of the game to quarters.

And speaking on the latest edition of Independent.ie's The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz, former Tipperary keeper Brendan Cummins has given an insight of what goes on once play stops after his experience coaching with the Kerry hurlers.

“They can listen while they're drinking,” he explained.

“We'll have gotten the stats down to see where we're winning or losing. What areas of the pitch we're struggling in.

“Then maybe 10/15 seconds of feedback from the players. 'Backs, forwards, are you happy? What's going on?'

“You'll hear it then in a flash. 'We're confused. Who's marking this lad? Who's marking that lad?'

“And then you'll really have only a minute to say, right, this half-forward Iine might not be coming far enough back the pitch. That's normally the problem when things are going wrong.

“So you're always looking at your half-forward line, are you working hard enough? You might ask the three of them just to come back and support the half-back line more.

“That means you can run the ball back up to pitch which normally kills the momentum of a team. If a team gets on top of you, normally what you'll find is that your half-forward line are all over the pitch.

“So that water break is fantastic. That's why you'll see that momentum is broken because everyone gets back into their set channels again and you reset.

“Because if you're out in the middle of the pitch in the heat that's going to be there and you end up making a run back into your own fullback line for example, if you're a wing-forward it could take a minute and a half to two minutes to get back out the pitch again.

“Whereas at the start after the water break, everybody's set on the start line again and then that kills momentum. Everyone gets to find their feet.

Read More

“But I think you have that minute and a half to get that set up right. For me that's the key in every water break we've ever had. It's ‘what are the three half-forwards doing?’ and if you have them right, then I think everything else flows from there.”

The breaks themselves have had a mixed response from those in both hurling and football. As mentioned, Limerick used the breaks to great effect in last year’s Championship while GAA’s referees chief Donal Smyth has spoken out in favour of the practice.

However, Waterford manager Liam Cahill and Kerry football captain Paul Murphy have been among the high profile names who would prefer to see it scrapped.

Whether or not the fans that eventually return will be as keen to see those breaks in play continue remains to be seen but the abolition of the Maor Uisce role would indicate they’re here to stay for the foreseeable future. .

From Cummins’ perspective, he acknowledged that supporters may not be happy to see it continue. But with plenty of underhand opportunities still available for teams to break up play if needs be, he feels that the benefits for the coaches may outweigh the opinions of those paying punters

“I think management teams will want to keep it. I certainly loved the fact that you had contact with the players after every 18 minutes and then another 15 later, you'd a longer break. You know what I mean?“ he finished.

“But I think in general for the spectacle... we'll probably be living with Covid for the rest of our lives so it would be a great excuse to keep it but I think the general public would rather see the game flow from start to finish and have that momentum.

“When someone gets you off balance, they'll still take off a helmet and they'll still lie down like somebody's leg is broken. They'll still get a minute and a half or two minutes to break the play so the dark arts will be back in full swing again!

“But I think the four quarters will probably stay in the long term.”