‘The amount of injuries is widespread across the whole spectrum of GAA, club and county’

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor's injury may see him out for the summer. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

While Mayo’s immediate promotion back to the top flight will have provided the ideal fillip heading into their Championship opener against Sligo on Saturday week, it has come at a heavy price.

With both O’Connor brothers going off injured, news in relation to Diarmuid remains vague but it’s the loss of the SFC’s all-time record scorer Cillian that will be most keenly felt by those in the green and red camp.

An Achilles injury requiring surgery has led to worries the 29-year-old’s summer is over before it begins, a huge blow as Mayo attempt to finally break their 70-year Sam Maguire hoodoo.

At this stage, concerns over the impact the Covid-shortened season and training bans have had are being expressed in many quarters. Kerry hurling boss Fintan O’Connor voiced his frustration after losing three of his players to season-ending injuries during their league campaign and seeing the likes of Donegal’s Michael Murphy and Dublin’s John Small hobbling off during the league campaign has had many querying if the timescales players have been given are realistic and indeed responsible.

For former Mayo stalwart David Brady, the two-week turnaround between the Allianz League and the Championship as opposed to the two months he would have had to prepare during his career will undoubtedly be a factor over the course of the summer.

“I used to call it the 'Oh, Jaysus' time of the year,” Brady laughed when asked about the issue on The Throw-In GAA in association with Allianz.

“Because you knew the league was finished and you're going "Oh, Jaysus, this is serious now, we're going to be going into four to six weeks of absolute torture!

“Even talking to club managers across the country, the number of players that are picking up niggles and that are picking up slight injuries (is huge). And it's not knocks, because they're not really upping the physical stakes just yet.

“It's the sedentary thing of having no training or not being able to do these quick movements, the quick turning over the last six or seven months.

“All of a sudden your body is going ‘Here, hold on a second, I'm not used to this. This is not what you've been preparing me for in the last six months.’

“Maybe you've been doing your runs or your gym work but you know that high intensity is what they used to have and their body isn't used to it (now). And the amount of injuries is widespread across the whole spectrum of GAA, club and county.”

As O’Connor’s probable absence shows, the best-laid plans within any set-up can be undermined in an instant, particularly when it’s such a high-profile and vital player.

While noises from Donegal indicate that their talisman Murphy will be back in time for their Ulster SFC opener on 27 June, it’s still far from ideal preparation.

And with similar injuries likely once action commences across the provinces, Brady believes that it’s strength in depth that will become even the key factor as the summer progresses.

“It will be interesting to see who has the fittest team and who picks up the least amount of injuries,” he finished.

“Because no matter what team you look at, there's a number of guys out that have had a very short season so far. And it's can you get the balance right.

“People say, oh, there's backroom teams and strength and conditioning and physio and prehab and rehab teams. They're really going to earn their crust now because it's about getting the body at the right level at the right time but not pushing them too much.

“Because there is a big requirement over the next couple of weeks and I suppose it's about timing it and engaging it.

“And having a panel that is experienced enough and fit enough to take one another's place if there are the injuries or niggles that have someone out for a week or two.”