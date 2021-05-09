When looking back on the hurling season that 2020 eventually provided, there’s no question that the feel-good story of the Championship was Waterford’s unexpected run to the final.

And although their bid for a first crown since 1959 would fall on Limerick's sword and deny what John Mullane said would be “the greatest Christmas of all time”, their semi-final wins against Cork in Munster and particularly over Kilkenny in the All-Ireland series brightened up the winter in homes across the country rather than just Suirside.

The question now is whether the Deise can build confidence off the back of that run and avoid a repeat of 2018 when, after losing a tight 2017 All-Ireland final by three points to Galway, a disappointing league campaign was followed by no wins in four as the Munster Championship moved into a round-robin format.

They’ll take their first steps on that road at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today (throw-in 3.45pm) when they face into a clash with Cork and Mullane is hopeful that Liam Cahill’s side can cope with it better than Derek McGrath’s class of 2017.

“You look back to when they got to the All-Ireland final in 2017. The following year is always very difficult, particularly from a county outside the traditional counties of Cork, Kilkenny and Tippearay to follow it up and get back to an All-Ireland final,” the Deise legend told The-Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“In 2018 I remember Derek McGrath saying that you're back down the bottom of the mountain and you're trying to climb the mountain again with all the other sides. And that's where Waterford are going into this league and this Championship. They probably came under the radar in last year's Championship. The expectation levels weren't there so it probably suited Liam Cahill.

“I suppose probably Wexford find themselves where Waterford were last year and Waterford find themselves where Wexford were where everyone is talking up that they could push on. They're probably in the same bracket as maybe a Galway, Tipperary, Kilkenny. In that group of teams where they're probably a couple of points off Limerick where they can push on and challenge.

“And that's going to be the challenge for Liam Cahill. To rally the troops again and are they going to be hungry enough to get back into those levels and try to get back to another final.”

As Mullane explained, that challenge won’t be helped by the absence of a number of Deise stalwarts from this year’s panel with players missing for a variety of reasons. But a clash against neighbours Cork this Sunday gives his former team the chance to prove those in the panel are capable of carrying that momentum on .

“It's going to be very difficult. You're going to be down the likes of Pauric Mahony who's still out. (Tadhg) de Burca is going to be a massive loss. Darragh Fives is looking like he's not going to come back. And (Stephen) O'Keefe is after taking a year out, that's four massive players,” he continued.

“But I think the one thing with Liam Cahill last year, he didn't give out about any of the players he was missing last year, his main focus was on the panel.

“Word coming out of the camp is that training is going very well, they've been putting in some serious training over the last couple of weeks. The game against Cork this weekend will be very interesting.”

And with some serious big hitters amongst the ranks of Division 1A, including the last three sides to take home Liam McCarthy, the 2007 National League winner believes that those three along with his native county will relish the opportunity to put it up to last season’s double-winners.

“The group that we have in 1A. You have Galway, Limerick, you've Tipp, you've Cork and Waterford,” he finished.

“You go back to when Limerick won the All-Ireland in 2018. They went up to Salthill when Galway were All-Ireland champions and they beat Galway up there and laid down a marker.

“Last year Tipp were All-Ireland champions, what did Limerick do, they were 10 points down at half time and came back and beat Tipperary who were then All-Ireland champions and they laid down a marker.

“Waterford, Cork, Tipperary, Galway, they're all going to get a shot at Limerick in the league. And I think one of the four of them is going to try and lay down a marker and say you know what, you're not going to have the easy route thinking we're just gonna roll over and you'll just pick up Liam McCarthy.

“One of those four teams, if they could beat Limerick in the league, it would really set it up nicely going into the Championship.”

