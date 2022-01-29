‘That would be the one question mark you'd probably have on Kerry. What's their defensive structure going to be like?’

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor with his players before the McGrath Cup Group B match against Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

With three games being televised live on the Allianz Football League’s opening weekend, there’s plenty of action for the armchair fan to get stuck into.

But while Dublin’s opening game against Armagh may be taking RTE’s centre stage on Saturday evening, with the sides that contested last year’s All-Ireland final, Tyrone and Mayo, filling the Sunday TG4 slots against Donegal and Monaghan, it’s the game taking place in the absence of live cameras at Newbridge that's possibly the most intriguing of Round 1.

After spending the last two seasons in charge of Kildare, the start of Jack O’Connor’s third stint as Kerry boss sees him face off against his former charges, with Lilywhite legend Glenn Ryan taking the reins of his native county for the first time.

Ryan’s backroom recruitment of Anthony Rainbow, Dermot Earley, Johnny Doyle and Brian Lacey has salved the wound of O’Connor’s departure somewhat but there’s no doubt the manner of the Kerryman’s exit left a bitter taste.

But having delivered promotion to the top flight last year, there are things for Kildare to be grateful for. And given the manner of Kerry’s exit from last year’s Championship, where the concession of three goals saw them crash out despite raising a flag on 22 occasions compare to Tyrone’s 17, there are also lessons the Kingdom can learn his spell in Newbridge , as GAA correspondent Michael Verney told Independent.ie’s The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“It is fascinating because Jack was obviously there for the past two years. While him going to Kerry might have been a bit controversial at the time, because he was actually in the Kildare job while the process maybe was going on, the development he did with Kildare definitely shouldn't be forgotten,” Verney said.

“In the second half of the 2020 Leinster semi-final against Meath, they conceded five goals. Throughout the whole of the 2021 season, they conceded two goals in the whole of the League and Championship.

“So it's clear that Jack has his finger on the pulse with regards to making changes defensively and putting a defensive structure in place as Kildare had last year. And you wouldn't say they were unbelievably defensive, definitely not.

“So with Paddy Tally coming in and even what Jack did and in Kildare it's going to be interesting to see.

“That would be the one question mark you'd probably really have on Kerry. What's their defensive structure going to be like?

“We know they have some of the best forwards the game has ever seen and they're gonna put up big scores, but it's conceding big scores at the other end that's probably the big worry.”

The O’Connor era v3.0 has already seen some silverware bagged with last weekend’s 12-point win over Cork seeing the McGrath Cup return to Kerry for the first time since 2017.

And although no one in the county will place more stock in a pre-season tournament, the approach taken to the competition caught Verney’s eye as O’Connor starts his mission to match the Sam Maguires he delivered in each of his previous spells.

And with another tricky test on the horizon in week two, there are still plenty of puzzles to be solved.

“I think Jack has made a statement fairly quickly in the McGrath Cup. Put really, really strong teams out where possible,” he added..

“Another point is about developing a midfield partnership. He's going to be under pressure for the first couple of rounds in the league.

“He'll be without Stefan Okunbor, Diarmuid O'Connor and Jack Barry. There's probably three potential midfielders and David Moran is on the sidelines at the moment as well.

“He had Sean O’Shea out in midfield and he had, I think it was Killian Spillane as well. So he wants to develop a midfield partnership but he's maybe already on the backfoot in that regard because he won't have a lot of his frontliners available.

“So they're probably going to have to learn on their feet during the first couple of rounds at League. It'll be interesting to see how other teams go after that inexperienced midfield in the first couple of rounds.

“But Jack is keen on hitting the ground running straight away and not leaving any doubts within the minds of Kerry supporters that they're trying to win every title they possibly can. They're putting out really, really strong teams where possible.

“So the first couple of rounds are going to be fascinating from a Kerry point of view, going up against Kildare and then coming up against Dublin.

“It's only week two of the league but could that be a precursor for what would follow later on in the year? I would imagine they will definitely be trying to make a statement for potential battles ahead.”