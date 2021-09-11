‘Supporters have really bought into this team’ – Canavan says the buzz is back in Tyrone but he can’t separate teams

Peter Canavan was captain when Tyrone won their first Sam Maguire in 2003. Picture: Cathal McNaughton

Regardless of who comes out on top when the destination of this year’s battle for Sam Maguire is decided, it’ll be the fourth time either name appears on the famous trophy.

And while It may be nowhere near the 70 years that Mayo have been waiting for their fourth All-Ireland, it’s now 13 since Tyrone claimed their third in 2008.

Although they haven’t had anywhere near the heartache that losing ten finals ensured Mayo have suffered since their third, they do share the unwanted honour of being on the Dublin hitlist during their six-in-a-row, with their 2018 defeat following Mayo’s pair in 2016 and 2017.

Realistically, expectations were low going into that last hurrah of the Mickey Harte era, with the hope given to those in Red and White by a brief first-quarter flurry quickly snuffed out by a Paul Mannion penalty as Dublin ran out relatively comfortable six-point winners.

It’s different this time, with the manner of the Red Hands’ semi-final victory over tournament favourites Kerry and the more positive style of play adopted by joint-managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan giving an air of confidence that wasn’t present three years ago.

“The mood's very good, people are in great form up here,” Tyrone legend Peter Canavan told The Throw-In All-Ireland special.

“There is a great buzz about the place. In towns and villages, there's nothing but red and white so supporters have really bought into it and bought into this team.

“They've given us a great run so far. We're in a position very few expected us to be in and very few of our own supporters expected us to be in bearing in mind we've new management just in. There has been progress made.

“Look we're delighted to be there regardless of who we're playing against in the final. It's a very privileged position to be in to be representing your county on All-Ireland final day, the biggest game in the Irish sporting calendar. So look it's great to be there and yes brilliant buzz

“The only problem is not everybody's going to get a ticket, there's serious demand.

“I'm sure (Mayo have) the same problem down there - we could sell 240,000 tickets for this game I would think instead of 40,000.”

Unlike that 2018 final, where Dublin were unbackable at 1/5 and Tyrone 5/1, it’s a far tighter affair this time with Mayo slight favourites at 10/11 compared to Tyrone’s 11/8.

But Canavan doesn’t believe that favourites tag will have any impact on how either side approach Saturday’s final.

And we may be looking at another day out if the two-time Celtic Cross winner’s prediction proves accurate.

“They're favourites on paper. But because it's so close, I don't think it matters,” he finished.

“If it was Mayo going in against Kerry or Tyrone going in against Dublin then it would make a difference. But in this case, I think there's very little between the two sides.

“So that's why I'm predicting a draw, I can't separate them.”