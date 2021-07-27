Robert Downey of Cork impressed against Clare during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship qualifier. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

And then there were six. With the last of the qualifiers played and the draw made, hurling moves into the All-Ireland series next weekend with two cracking quarter-finals to look forward to.

Tipperary will play Waterford to start things off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 1.30 Saturday afternoon with Dublin’s clash against Cork following in Semple Stadium at 7pm.

With Tipp and Dublin coming into the quarters off the back of provincial final defeats, and the Premier’s second-half collapse against Limerick in Munster a particularly harrowing one, there is an argument to be made that those coming through the qualifiers may have an advantage with the wind that only a win can put at a team’s back behind them.

And of that Waterford and Cork pair, who sent Galway and Clare packing respectively last Saturday, it’s the Rebel county who have caught John Mullane’s eye as potential wildcards for Liam MacCarthy ahead of their battle with the Dubs.

“I've been banging the drum about Cork the last couple of weeks. You couldn't write them off. Absolutely no way,” the 2008 All-Ireland runner-up told The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“I think if they get into Croke Park, they're going to be extremely dangerous. That was a big, big win for them at the weekend.

“I was delighted to see Robert Downey being tried out at full-back because the last couple of years he's been wing-back, out around the half-back line

“They played him in a league game at full-back about 18 months ago. He was very good but we didn't see him there again. I thought he came in and did a very, very good job there.

“Colm Spillane is due back, Bill Cooper got on the field at the weekend and they have speed. I mean, Jack O'Connor has frightening speed. Robbie O'Flynn, Séamus Harnedy seems to have his mojo back. You've a very, very good midfield in Darragh Fitzgibbon and Luke Meade.”

The vagaries of the system means that the path to the final is not yet clear with losing provincial finalists Tipperary and Dublin unable to meet Limerick or Kilkenny respectively should they win through against Waterford and Cork.

So there are various combinations in play depending on this weekend’s results, with Cork, should they get past Dublin, potentially facing current champions Limerick or Leinster champions Kilkenny.

And for Mullane, it’s the avoidance of the Treaty in the semi-final that could open the door to a first All-Ireland final since 2013’s replay defeat to Davy Fitzgerald’s Clare.

“I think Cork are on the rise and you know, if they get over Dublin, and I think it's the draw that if Waterford possibly beat Tipperary, they'd avoid Limerick then,” Mullane finished.

“So there's every chance they could make a final and you know with Cork in a final you wouldn't write them off.

“Something is definitely happening down Leeside and I wouldn't like to be playing them.

“I think they'll win the weekend and that'll put them in a semi-final and I just think - again a bit like Waterford - momentum will be with them and they seem to be building down there.

“So for me, I don't think you could write them off, I think they've every chance.”