'Somebody's got to be themselves to crack what Limerick are doing, they can't just imitate it'

There’s no question that Sunday has gone down as a day of milestones for Limerick hurling.

Outside of the fact their winning score of 3-22 was the highest total ever in an All-Ireland final, there was a nice degree of symmetry with the centenary of the Liam MacCarthy trophy’s introduction being marked by the same team that won it the 1921 competition (albeit after a final played in 1923) claiming it again.

There’s also the fact that this year’s triumph was the first time that the Treaty county had managed to win back-to-back All-Irelands, despite the fact that they have clearly been the dominant force with the smaller ball since 2018.

Read More

But while many believe that the Shannonsiders should really have been looking at four-in-a-row rather than three in four years, Brendan Cummins has pointed at that 2019 one-point semi-final defeat to Brian Cody’s Cats as being a vital part of the evolution of the team into the winning machine witnessed last weekend.

“That game against Kilkenny they lost, that was earth-shattering for them,” the former Tipperary great told The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“I suppose they thought when you’re as good as they were back in ’18 and everything was going well, ‘the system is right, everything is planned out right, we hammered Tipperary in the Munster final, we’re doing what we like with teams.’

“And then they went 10 or 11 points down against Kilenny and couldn’t come back.

“So they realised ‘what do we need, we need to get into our stride quickly.’ On Sunday they did that, they got momentum quickly.

“If you think about the Waterford game, Waterford gave a surge to the first water break but Limerick were at the pitch of the game all of the time from start to finish in that one.

“I think you do need something to wake you up and I think that game against Kilkenny in ’19 was the one. They’ve certainly learned from it and now they're starting quick.

“That’s obviously down to their training. They train using grids. So it’s all three v three, four v four, work the ball from this grid to the next grid and give the hand pass to the next grid to prove that you’ve actually completed the task.

“So if you watch the game, you can put a 20 yard square around anything that Limerick are doing and they're moving the ball to the player who’s nearest to them, whereas other teams are looking 70 yards up the pitch and it’s just their style of play.”

The question now is who can stop them making it three or more on the bounce? And whether that semi-final defeat will eventually bear comparison to Dublin’s 2014 defeat to Donegal in the football semi, which ushered in the six-in-a-row era and was their last loss until Mayo’s ambush of last Saturday week.

With the round-robin likely to be reintroduced for next year’s SHC, it won’t even take an unbeaten run of that extent for Limerick to rack up the titles. But while their success may provide a tactical template for others to follow, Cummins believes that mimicry will not open the door for their closest rivals.

“It’s going to be interesting in 2022,” he concluded.

“Not every team can go out and say we’re going to play like Limerick and win the All-Ireland.

“Somebody’s got to be themselves to beat Limerick, they can’t imitate what Limerick are doing. Certainly you have to counteract them when you don’t have the ball, but when you have the ball you have to be yourself.

“That’s gonna be interesting in the conversations going into the winter and into next year as to what teams are going to try to be themselves to crack what Limerick are doing, rather than trying to just do what Limerick are doing.”