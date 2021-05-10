Antrim’s Ciaran Clarke scores the only goal during the win over Clare at Corrigan Park

As opening weekends go after a near five-month hiatus, the first round of Allianz Hurling League matches generated plenty of talking points.

Kilkenny showed their usual consistency in defeating Dublin, a late Limerick surge to peg Tipp back ensured our last two All-Ireland winners couldn’t be separated and December’s beaten finalists Waterford will hope their defeat to Cork represents a blip rather than the sort of hangover they endured after losing the 2017 final.

However, when it comes to the shock of the weekend then Antrim’s richly-deserved win over Brian Lohan’s Clare was the result that everyone was pointing to.

But for two-time All-Ireland winner, Brendan Cummins, what he witnessed was no surprise at all, having seen Antrim up close and personal during his time as a selector with the Kerry hurlers, including their defeat to the Ulstermen in last year’s Joe McDonagh final.

“It was fantastic, there's no doubt about it,” Cummins told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“I've seen Antrim in the flesh to my cost four times with Kerry last year. We eventually got within three points in the final but Darren Gleeson has done a fantastic job up there.

“I suppose the key with them is that they're a big, strong physical team. They obviously have amazing hurling skills as well but if you look at them right across, they're 'men', we'll call it.

“So they're well set to deal with the elite sport that's Division 1 hurling and we saw it up in Corrigan Park.”

It’s been a steady rise through the ranks for Antrim hurling as they attempt to get back to a level where they worry the traditional powers in the manner they did in the late 80s / early 90s.

While Cummins pointed to the previous involvement of his own former boss, and indeed the current Tipp incumbent in his second spell, as a sign of the behind the scenes work that was being done, he was full of praise for the management and players currently making waves for the Saffrons.

And although Ciaran Clarke may have grabbed the headlines with his tally, he wasn’t the only player singled out for praise by the five-time All-Star as Antrim build towards a Leinster Championship campaign .

“I think they had great raw materials,” Cummins explained.

“Liam Sheedy was up there three years ago now when they were starting to motor a little bit. Darren was coach then and took over as manager.

“(Ciaran) Clarke was extremely good getting the goal, but overall (the likes of) Paddy Burke at centre-back and Keelan Molloy would get on any inter-county team around the country.

“I think the narrative out of the game was 'oh my God, Clare were bet by Antrim, they must have given Antrim a loan of the hurleys to play 'em'.

“Certainly that's not what I see of Antrim but for Clare it is certainly a bit of a setback. I wasn't overly-surprised to be honest with you that Clare got beaten up there.”