'Players have to be unbelievably versatile, you have to be able to just flick a switch when a decision is made'

If there’s one thing everyone has had to have in this most strange of years, it’s adaptability.

From working from home to not seeing loved ones to masking up while shopping, the entire country has had to deal with a change in routine as they come to terms with that dreadful expression, the new normal.

And while sport can seem insignificant in terms of what some have sadly had to deal with, it has also provided a fillip for those playing at all levels. And while nothing will match the joy that will come when supporters are allowed back in full, the return of sports to our screens during the summer provided some boost and will continue to do so as inter-county GAA makes its return this weekend.

With the final two rounds of the Allianz League kicking things off, this week also saw the return of The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz and according to Michael Verney, how adaptable managers can be will have a big impact on how the Championship unwinds.

"The whole year has been so different, it's an unprecedented year," the Irish Independent GAA reporter and ex-Offaly hurler told host Will Slattery.

"I did a piece with Eddie Brennan this week and he said COVID has just made managers have to be unbelievably adaptable. And players have to be unbelievably versatile, you have to be willing to almost just flick a switch when a decision is made, or flick off a switch when another decision is made.

"Hopefully, things will go smoothly enough over the next couple of months because we all need it really. We all need something every Saturday and Sunday.

"Something to be following, something to be watching, something to be digesting over the weekend and then reviewing on the Monday. You need that conversation starter, people around the country all need it."

As GAA teams start travelling around the country, it’s impossible to think that Covid issues won’t arise, with even one of this weekend’s fixtures under threat until yesterday when Fermanagh’s attempt to cancel their league game with Clare was rejected by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

"It's hard to see it going off unbelievably smoothly, particularly with what's going on in Fermanagh at the moment with what I think is 10 positive cases," Verney continued.

"That's probably going to be a common theme. So it'd be interesting to see how that's dealt with.

"(Fermanagh boss) Ryan McMenamin also said it gets very, very interesting if it happens in a high-profile county and it really does.

"It gets very, very interesting if it happens with a defending All-Ireland champion, be it Tipperary or Dublin. Imagine Dublin's six-in-a-row bid was undone because they were missing a lot of players or something like that.

"I think Peter Keane said last week, the Kerry manager, that there's going to be an asterisk probably beside this year's championship. There could be there definitely be an asterisk beside this if there's walkovers or anything like that.

"You have a potential scenario where you could win two games by walkover by or beating a seriously depleted side and end up in an All-Ireland semi-final. God only knows what'll happen.

"I saw Bernard Brogan saying and I thought it was interesting, you would imagine there's greater scope for shock and greater scope for a minnow to get on a run or something like that to happen."

And outside of Coivd-related issues, there’s also the need to adapt to what will be radically different conditions than what’s usually seen over our summer of Sundays. Again, it’s safe to say that adaptability will be key.

"I always believe that winter conditions are a great equaliser as well. Games are more determined by having a good free-taker," finished Verney.

"Your tally could be 14 points in football, it could be nine or 10 frees. That's probably the way it's going to be despite the fact they're going to be really good pitchers and really good venues.

"Winter GAA is just slower. It's more of a slog. It'd be interesting as well to see whether players will be able to get through 75 to 80 minutes with such a short pre-season because they will usually have two or three months before they're going into the (inter-county) year. They're normally gradually going into it.

"And it's a big difference going from 60-minute games, to what we see now at inter-county where they're nearly 80 minutes games.

"There are so many imponderables and that makes it so intriguing and so interesting."

