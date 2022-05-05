Philly McMahon’s Throw-In: Cork picked the wrong fight, soccer’s good influence and why managers shouldn’t be on the sidelines

Philly McMahon joins Sinéad Kissane and the Irish Independent’s Conor McKeon for his weekly take on the Football Championship, with Cork v Kerry, the influence of soccer and the behaviour of managers on the sideline all up for discussion on the latest show.

After Cork refusing to play Kerry in Killarney, they now face the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Rinn in the Munster Championship but have they poked the bear and onto a hiding to nothing? They’ve poked the bear, says Philly.

The influence of soccer on the Cliffords and on Philly’s own career is also discussed with Philly highlighting how spatial awareness is just one of the positives that can be brought into a player’s Gaelic football career which we’re seeing in spades with David Clifford.

And what about managers micro-managing on the sidelines, will it eventually become a thing of the past? Philly reckons it should be, saying the game should go towards rugby where the manager is in the stands seeing what the players can’t see.

Plus there was also mention of that Cody-Shefflin handshake and what it all could mean….

