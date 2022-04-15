Philly McMahon's Friday Throw-In: Congested fixtures, mental preparation and Dublin's military culture

Dublin legend, Philly McMahon, has joined Independent.ie’s Throw-In podcast with his own show every Friday where he discusses the big talking points during the Football Championship.

Presented by Sinéad Kissane and joined by Irish Independent GAA writer, Conor McKeon, this week Philly reveals what it will be like watching the Dubs as a spectator for the first time in fourteen years and he gives an insight into the physical and mental preparation required for inter-county players.

Plus, he gives his take on the congested fixture schedule and whether he’d like a return to All Ireland final days in September.

And he reveals the military culture inside the Dublin camp that helped propel them to such unparalleled success.

