We’re down to the last eight in the Football Championship with a few surprises thrown into the mix, so who can we expect to reach the semi-finals?

Can Armagh continue their great form? Are Galway flying under the radar? How strong will Dublin be and how tight can Clare make it against Derry?

Plus, what about Kerry v Mayo? Have Kerry the mental strength to overcome whatever Mayo throws at them?

Philly McMahon joins Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon with his predictions on the latest Throw-In podcast.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/