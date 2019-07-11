Tyrone legend Peter Canavan has hit out at the lack of consistency in how gaelic football is refereed ahead of the county’s appeal to the Central Hearings Committee against Peter Harte's triple whammy of black cards.

'Petey has to look at the way he's tackling' - Peter Canavan on Tyrone's Harte and ref inconsistencies

Having already been black-carded against Donegal in Ulster and Longford in the qualifiers, Harte picked up a third late in their round 4 qualifier win over Cavan which has automatically resulted in a one-match ban.

But although Canavan believes Tyrone's appeal should be successful, he also thinks the forward needs to look at how he's committing himself to challenges in order to avoid the problem arising again.

"Look, Petey has to look at the way he's tackling. He's attempting to make shoulder tackles but leading with the leg and some referees are interpreting that as a trip," Canavan said, speaking to Independent.ie's The Throw-in podcast, in association with Bord Gais Energy.

"It was well covered on The Sunday Game and each of the lads said it was laughable that someone can get black cards for that. Was it cynical? No. Was it deliberate? No.

"When you compare it with some of the things that are happening on the pitch that refs are letting go there's a serious degree of inconsistency. I would be very surprised if at least two, if not all three of those cards aren't rescinded."

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte went on the record over the weekend stating he "would be disgusted" if his nephew's ban isn't overturned.

With Cork also to come before Tyrone have to face Dublin, Canavan believes that's understandable given how important Saturday's game is likely to be.

"This game on Saturday is massive in terms of the overall group. If Tyrone win next Saturday then I would take it that's them set for an All-Ireland semi," the 2003 All-Ireland winning captain concluded.

"Roscommon will obviously have something to say about that but that's the big game in Group 2 as far as I'm concerned."

