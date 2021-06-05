‘Paddy Cullen was going crazy about the shape up front’ - Paul Curran recalls light-hearted mix-up 30 years on

Dublin manager Paddy Cullen during the Leinster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A feature of the legendary 1991 Dublin v Meath saga is the sheer number of talking points that still hold interest 30 years on,

With the amount of sliding doors moments in every game, it’s hardly surprising.

PJ Gillck’s hopeful punt bouncing over the bar in game one may have been a stroke of luck for Meath but luckily for the Dubs it didn’t drop under the bar.

Vinny Murphy blasting his last-minute shot straight at Michael McQuillan in the Meath goal when a fisted point would have won game two.

Paul Clarke’s late missed chance in game three.

That’s not even getting into Keith Barr pulling what surely would have been a match-winning penalty wide before Kevin Foley’s late goal and David Beggy’s stunning winning point turned the game on its head to give Meath the win in the fourth and final stanza.

Looking back on The Throw-In’s 30th-anniversary special, former Dublin utility man Paul Curran has recalled how the bubble created by the marathon even had those directly involved finding it difficult to keep track of what happened when.

And he recalled one particular incident between the third and fourth games that acted as a release valve as the pressure was building.

“You forget the moments, you forget what happened and mix up the games because there were so many of them and there were so many things that happened,” Curran told the Independent.ie GAA podcast.

“Vinny really should have just punched the ball over the bar and the game was over.

“But there's some great funny stories. I was still in the early years of trying to establish a place in the team so I was basically all over the place.

“I played in the first game in midfield and the second game I was played left half-forward. But the third game I was actually dropped for. And between the third game and the fourth game, we had a video analysis session on the Tuesday.

“Now this is 30 years ago. So it was the VHS recorder and if you needed to go back on something you'd have to rewind and wait.

“Anyway in the first couple of minutes of the session, Paddy Cullen was going crazy about the shape up front. And as I said, I'd played left half-forward in the second game but was dropped for the third game.

“So he went on and on and on, 'Look no shape, the ball keeps going in, it's coming back, where are the half-forwards?'

“I was sitting down the back and he looks at me and says, 'Paul Curran, where were you?'. And I said, 'Sitting beside you, Paddy!'

“And that was the end of that particular session, the players just cracked up!

“But look, they were fantastic moments. We're talking about it 30 years later, which says enough!”