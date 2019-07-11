Tune in to a special live broadcast of The Throw-in from 7.30pm from the Hotel Kilkenny where our team of experts preview this weekend's All-Ireland quarter-finals and the prospects for the six teams still in the running for Liam MacCarthy.

LIVE STREAM: The Throw-In team and a host of hurling legends discuss the race for Liam MacCarthy

Join JJ Delaney, Ger Cunningham, John Mullane and the Irish Independent Throw-In GAA podcast team of Michael Verney, Conor McKeon and Vincent Hogan as they discuss Brian Cody and his team's chances against the Cork hurlers this Sunday.

We have teamed up with Bord Gáis Energy to bring you brilliant prizes including two tickets for this year's All Ireland hurling final.

To win these much sought after tickets, simple tune into the show on Facebook Live below at 7.30pm and ask a question for our panel in the comments section. Those who submit a question will automatically be in the draw for the prizes.

Other prizes up for grabs on the night include:

5 x signed Kilkenny jerseys

5 x signed Cork jerseys

2 x signed Tipperary jerseys

4 x PAIRS of tickets to Sunday's double header – Hurling

LIVE: Conor McKeon and Micheal Verney are joined JJ Delaney and John Mullane to preview Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling... Posted by Independent.ie on Thursday, July 11, 2019

The Throw-In podcast is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

