'Limerick at the present time, they're just different gravy' - John Mullane's Championship warning

Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Niall O'Meara of Tipperary during the Munster SHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The old adage of the weather being a great leveller took as big a hit as you’re likely to see all Championship at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Despite taking on the current All-Ireland champions Tipperary in monsoon conditions of a biblical nature, Limerick simply shrugged their collective shoulders and laid down a marker for Munster final opponents Waterford, and indeed the rest of the country, with a ruthless performance of sustained excellence.

And while John Mullane was clearly delighted that it’s his home county that will contest that provincial final the weekend after next, the Waterford legend isn’t letting his heart rule his head when it comes to how far he sees the 2018 winners going. And in his view, if anything does stop them, it’s unlikely to be another team.

“Limerick at the present time, they're just different gravy. They're on a totally different level to everyone else,” Mullane told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais.

“I think the only thing that could stop them realistically could be COVID-19. Unless they were to get struck down with a couple of cases of COVID-19, I think they're on a mission and I think their mission is so easy (for them) to push on and to win the All-Ireland.

“All the question marks last weekend that Clare were poor. Limerick made Clare look poor.

“I honestly think they have Tipperary's number. I think they have the Indian sign over Tipp. They play Waterford next but it's going to take a fair, fair performance and a fair team to take them down over 73/74 minutes.

“Look at what they did yesterday. All-Ireland champions beaten by nine points. And that was a comfortable nine points victory for Limerick. They beat them all over the field.

“Their physicality. In and around that middle third, they're just ravenous. The intensity levels they bring to the table. Their link play was just incredible yesterday.”

What was most impressive about the win was the fact that the excellent individual performances on display were also cohesive within the team’s structure. While Aaron Gillane top-scored with 2-6, all of the forwards contributed in an attacking display the former corner-forward watched with awe.

“They were just incredible. You look at the spread of the scores there yesterday,” explained Mullane.

“Peter Casey got a point. Gillane 2-6. Graeme Mulcahy, two points. Tom Morrissey, two points. Gearoid Hegarty, two points. Cian Lynch, two points. Every one of their forwards scored.”

But the platform provided by the Limerick midfield was what really caught Mullane’s eye with one player, in particular, coming in for special praise.

“Cian Lynch typified what Limerick were all about,” added the five-time All-Star. “He was their go-to guy. Everything went through Cian Lynch and it was a masterstroke from John Kiley to throw him in at number 11 and to put Kyle Hayes back at number seven.

“And look at the puck-outs. You're Brian Hogan and you're surveying out the field, all you're looking at is a wall of big green wall men.

“It's hard to win primary possession when you go long as Brian Hogan found out. They just eat you alive in that middle third.”

“Will O'Donoghue was incredible in the middle of the field and went through a mountain of work. And then you know they have the boys to come off the bench.

“Look, they're after sending out a serious serious statement of intent there yesterday. To score 3-23 in the conditions yesterday was just incredible. And I honestly think they're (as close as) a penalty kick away from winning this All-Ireland Championship.”

Online Editors