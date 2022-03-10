‘Liam Cahill is building something not only for the present but for the future’ – John Mullane excited by Deise progress

With the two Allianz League semi-finalists from Division 1 Group A already confirmed after Cork and Wexford’s hundred per cent records in their first four games, it’s Group B that will provide the most interest when the league stage concludes on Paddy’s weekend.

Technically there are still three teams in the mix with Kilkenny currently second on six points, one ahead of Dublin and two ahead of Tipperary. That said, with a points difference of 38 also separating the Cats from the Premier, it would take an incredible swing for Colm Bonnar’s men to come back into play.

Part of that points deficit can be put down to Tipp’s ten-point defeat to a rampant Waterford last weekend, with that dominant win confirming the Deise’s own semi-final spot with a game to spare.

And that victory, on top of a run which has seen a draw in Dublin as the only point dropped so far, has their former star John Mullane extremely positive about what the future may hold for Liam Cahill’s men.

“That was a serious statement of intent of where Waterford are going. There's a massive air of excitement down here,” said Mullane on The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz.

“I mean, you look at the personnel we're missing. (Austin) Gleeson, (Jamie) Barron, Dessie Hutchinson, Calum Lyons, Carthach Daly, Ian Kenny. The goalkeeping position is up for grabs, whether it's Billy Nolan or my own clubman Shaun O'Brien will get in.

“So potentially you could have added up to six or seven lads that are missing that could possibly start in three or four weeks.

“That allows Liam Cahill to go after the league because if he was to pick up one or two injuries along the way, he has the luxury to call upon the panel's depth.

“I think that's going to really stand to him going forward in the Munster Championship as well. Everything is pointing in the right direction for Waterford.”

Old rivals Kilkenny stand in front of Waterford and an unbeaten league phase. However, with the Cats needing a win to secure their own semi-final place, there could be a temptation to have an eye on the battles ahead.

For Mattie Kenny’s Dublin, a Waterford victory is essential to open the semi-final door, meaning a win over Laois in their final game then allowing them to step through.

And for Mullane, there’s far more benefit to be had for the Deise by staying in that winning groove when the sides face off on Sunday week.

“They go up to Kilkenny and they should go after that game albeit they're already qualified for a league semi-final,” he finished.

“I think there are massive psychological gains to be got by beating Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. We've seen that over the years, teams beating Kilkenny in the National League and they kick it on in the Championship.

“Kilkenny have to go for it, they have to win to secure a league semi-final. But look, Waterford v Kilkenny is a derby game and I don't think Liam Cahill will hold back. It's going to be another great test for him.

“They'll get another fixture then the following weekend in the semi-finals, So I think everything is going well for Waterford and the more game time they can get into a lot of these younger lads the better.

“Liam Cahill is most certainly building something not only for the present but for the future as well and it's great to see.”