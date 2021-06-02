‘Kilkenny and Cork have been the standout teams’ – John Mullane backs group leaders to seal deal

Calling a winner of the Allianz Hurling League this season is a little more difficult than simply making a prediction.

After all, with no final being played unless the winners of Division 1 Groups A and B meet in the Championship, it could potentially be as late as All-Ireland final day on August 22 before a winner is declared. Or we may have a situation where we see joint winners should the sides not face off during the Championship summer.

And as the league enters the final stretch with three games played and two to go, both groups are still up for grabs with Galway, Tipp and Waterford still in contention in Group A and Dublin and Wexford not giving up the chase in Group B.

But for John Mullane, the two teams currently top of the tree are there on merit and he believes it’s full steam ahead for both as the race for Liam MacCarthy gets closer.

For Cork, it’s a staggering 14 goals from their three games. Their five-goal demolition of Mullane’s former side in the opener backed up by a draw against 2019 All-Ireland winners Tipperary before a merciless seven-goal trashing of Westmeath set them up nicely for a crack at current double-winners Limerick, who are having a little wobble themselves.

“On the results already, you've got to look at Kilkenny in their division and Cork in their own division,” the ex-Waterford ace told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“How Cork are approaching the league is they seem to be going all out. We talked about that consistency that was missing from Cork down through the years.

“And I suppose that's the one thing that they're going after in this league is building up a bit of consistency. Trying to win matches and take that into the Championship.”

With Cork only a point clear in Group A, Kilkenny have one more to spare in Group B and one less team to worry about, with wins over Dublin and Antrim backed up by last weekend’s impressive victory over Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford making up their 100% record.

And with their remaining fixtures against the bottom two in their group, Laois and Clare, Mullane believes the signs are good for the Cats and their evergreen boss.

“Likewise with Cody and Kilkenny. It was a massive game for him there last weekend, for him to get the win. He needed the win and he got the win,” he finished.

“You know, there's one thing that you'll never associate with a Kilkenny team or a Brian Cody team is not having the right attitude or not approaching matches in the right manner.

“Brian Cody seamlessly approached the game on Sunday in the right manner. There was no shadow boxing, they went all in for the win, and they got the win.

“I think it's the first time they've beaten Wexford since 2018 and it was a massive win for Kilkenny.

“So for me, I would think those two teams in Kilkenny and Cork have been the standout teams of the league so far.”