Kieran McGeeney is looking for his first Ulster title as Armagh manager in his seventh season in charge. Picture: Sportsfile

It may be over a week away but Dick Clerkin has flagged Saturday week’s Ulster semi-final clash between his native Monaghan and Armagh as the one to kick-start the Championship in earnest.

With Clerkin’s former manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney in the second year of his second spell as Farney boss in one dugout and Orchard legend Kieran McGeeney in the opposite dugout there’s no shortage of big characters on the sideline.

And with Armagh finally looking like making real progress in what’s now the seventh year of their 2002 All-Ireland winning captain’s reign, Clerkin believes it’s essential for ‘Geezer’ to start delivering given Armagh last contested a final in 2008.

“For anyone not really close to Ulster football, there's two massive backstories,” Clerkin told Independent.ie’s GAA podcast, The Throw-In, in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“Firstly, Kieran McGeeney's record in Ulster, for all the deifying he has in Armagh football, is horrendous. He's there a long time and hasn't delivered at Ulster Championship level. He's had a number of opportunities to get to finals and win games where they just fell short so it's a massive one for him.

“They'll probably be going in marginal favourites. I'd say maybe 50/50 but they will be expecting to win that game. They'll think this is their time with young players coming and Monaghan may be seen as a team on the way down with some of their older established players.

“Granted they beat them a couple of years ago in the back door but Monaghan were a bit of a beaten docket at that stage, sort of tired and wilting at the end of Malachy (O'Rourke)'s era.

“It's not a do or die as it's still a young team but it's a massive opportunity for them to get into an Ulster final. And to be in with a real shout of winning one because on the other side there's nothing unbeatable coming from either Donegal or Tyrone.

“But it's a massive, massive game for Kieran McGeeney. There'll be a lot of pressure on them, there's no point in saying all the pressure's on Monaghan.

“There's pressure on Armagh to deliver on the promise because they have some really lovely footballers and great talent up front. “

For Monaghan, it presents another opportunity for ‘Banty’ to break his Ulster Championship duck having come close on two occasions in his initial six-year reign from 2004 to 2010.

After winning a Division 2 title in 2005, McEnaney’s men, including Clerkin himself, would reach a first final for 19 years in 2007, only to get squeezed out 1-15 to 1-13 by Mickey Harte’s Tyrone.

A second final between the two sides three years later would be a more one-sided affair with McEnaney’s reign coming to an end later that season following that 10-point defeat and subsequent loss to Kildare in the qualifiers.

An unexpected defeat to Cavan in last season’s first game out wasn’t the return ‘Banty’ would have hoped for and Clerkin believes it’s now or never to make amends.

“On Monaghan's side, I was obviously there when Seamus kickstarted Monaghan's fortunes nearly 15/16 years ago. He never got that Ulster title he so badly wanted. We had a few near misses in 2007 and 2010,” he recalled.

“He's come back and he'll be very sore after losing last year. People in Monaghan are all still very sore after losing to Cavan and not getting that path to an Ulster final.

“And worse again, having to see Cavan go on and win it. So he needs to get there to put those ghosts to bed.

“Connor McManus, Darren Hughes, these lads are still very important to Monaghan's cause but they're not going to be around for too much longer.

“The young lads are coming good, but Monaghan win things when the cards fall at the right time and the old and the young meet so that's this year. Next year, it could be a different looking panel. So there's a lot of pressure on Monaghan.

“Seamus will know this is his time, this is his opportunity to win that Ulster title so there's a huge amount on offer for both teams. I'm looking forward to it but I'm down in Kerry for the week and I'm raging I’m missing it.

“It's going to be in the north, it'll be in the six counties. They're allowed to push capacities so God knows how many will be squeezed through the gates. You'll do well to hold out the Monaghan and Armagh fans if there's a few loose guys on the turnstiles!

“But it has the makings of a really cracking tie and the first real big football fixture of the summer.”