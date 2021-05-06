John Mullane picks out three teams to watch in National Hurling League

After what has seemed like an eternity for GAA fans, this weekend will finally see a return to action as hurling takes centre stage with the Allianz National Hurling League throwing in ahead of its football counterpart a week later.

There are some mouthwatering clashes to look forward to with Kilkenny against Dublin, Waterford versus Cork and current holders and reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick against 2019 Liam MacCarthy Cup winners Tipperary the pick of the bunch.

For John Kiely and his Treaty men, it’ll be a case of more of the same as they try to avoid the pitfalls that scuppered their two-in-a-row bid in 2019 and for Liam Cahill and Waterford, the new season brings an opportunity to build on their fairy tale run to last year’s All-Ireland final that lit up a grim winter.

But for Deise legend John Mullane, it’s a trio of teams that will have been disappointed with their 2020 season that he’s looking out for, with one Munster rival piquing his interest in particular.

"I'm keeping a close eye on the teams that probably underperformed in the championship last year," Mullane told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

"I'm talking the likes of the Corks, the Wexfords, the Dublins. I think they'll really focus on having a good league.

"And particularly Cork. I'm really keen on seeing where Cork are going to go throughout the course of this league and the Championship.

"I think for Cork, they need to have a good league campaign. I think they have to approach this league needing to build up a level of consistency, starting Sunday against my own Waterford. I think if they're consistent in performance, the results will come.

"For Cork, for their five games, I think Kieran Kingston will be targeting winning three to four of those matches and then bringing it into the Championship."

Moving away from Munster, Mullane also believes that neighbours Wexford and their Leinster rivals Dublin are well placed to improve on last year’s performances.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford would have been satisfied with a league campaign that saw them finish a single point short of Clare in Division 1B, with notable wins over Kilkenny and Dublin. However, heavy defeats to Galway in Leinster and Clare in the qualifiers saw their Liam MacCarthy dreams dashed early on.

As for the Dubs, the failure to build on a one-point loss to the Cats after a stunning comeback by exiting meekly against Cork will have left a sour taste for the camp to stew over during their downtime in lockdown. But Mullane feels those disappointments can provide a springboard for a better 2021.

"It's well documented now, you're even hearing some of the interviews down in Wexford that things went wrong for them in regards to how they went about their business. They probably peaked a bit too soon for the Championship and I'm fully expecting Wexford to bounce back," he explained.

"I'm expecting a big, big challenge from Cork this year and I think to be fair to Mattie Kenny, you don't know what you're going to get with Dublin. You're always asking the question, when are they going to deliver?

"I thought last year was their time, I thought it was set up for them to go and deliver against Cork. It's year three for Mattie Kenny and I will be expecting that in year three you might get a kick out of this Dublin team.

"So those will be the three teams I will be keeping a keen eye on. I think the three of those counties will bounce back."