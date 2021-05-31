‘It's not a coincidence that you're seeing a lot of this positivity coming right across the country’

In reality, there were plenty of reasons why this decade a century ago became known as ‘The Roaring 20s’.

The development of new technology such as cars, radio and cinema was probably the real driver but there’s no doubt that the end of the First World War was also a key factor. Not to mention the final wave of Spanish flu wave ending in the Western world by April 1920.

So, as we hopefully approach the end of another global pandemic, could we be looking at a new ‘Roaring 20s’ in Gaelic football?

Whether it’s been the lightening of restrictions, the good weather or the pure relief of being back out on the field, the Allianz Football League has showcased a new brand of Ulster football in particular.

From the Division 1 North draws between Armagh and Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone and Donegal and Monaghan to the Division 4 North goal-fests involving Antrim against Louth, Leitrim,and Sligo, it’s a far cry from the ‘puke-football’ tag the province found itself saddled with.

For former Monaghan man Dick Clerkin, it’s the latter of those reasons cited above, as he explained on this week’s The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“That's one thing right across the board that really caught my eye. The conditioning, the pace and the skill level of a lot of these teams. Now maybe they've been doing more training than just the four weeks they've been given!” Clerkin laughed, having seen his native county penalised after being caught in an illicit training session during lockdown.

“There are lots of good subplots and I think a lot of it's to do with the sense of... ‘God with everything that's gone on over the last year and a half, let's go out and play a bit of football, a bit of positivity.’

“Because while it's bad enough playing negative, bland football in front of crowds and TVs, it's actually soul-destroying doing it in empty stands when there might not be much to play for.

“So I think it's not a coincidence that you're seeing a lot of this positivity coming right across the country.”

For Clerkin, the highlight has been the performance of Derry in Division 3, with their five-goal hammering of Fermanagh laying down a Championship marker for a proud football county deemed to have underachieved in recent times.

The Oak Leaf county’s 100% record has seen them promoted back into Division 2 and into a league semi-final against Limerick on the weekend of June 12/13.

Incredibly, it’s now 28 years since Derry’s famous All-Ireland win and 13 years since their last national title, the 2008 league. It’s been in the club game where national honours have been closest with Slaughtneil’s success in reaching their own All-Ireland finals in 2015 and 2017.

Sharpshooter Shame McGuigan came off the bench in the first of those final defeats before the youngster cemented his place in the side for the 2017 return, a far closer defeat to Colm Cooper’s Dr Crokes than the Corofin game two years before.

With the Farney legend now involved in the game across the border, he’s seen first hand how the work that the current county champions and their rivals has driven this improvement. And with McGuigan now really looking the part at inter-county level and doubts remaining over Donegal’s talisman, he isn’t ruling out a shock once the Ulster Championship gets underway.

“I do a bit of work up in the Lavey Club in Derry,” Clerkin finished.

“So I'm always chatting and getting an insight into the rivalries and what's going on behind the scenes in Derry. For the talent and the passion that they have for GAA up there, where they've been at county level is just not acceptable.

“They know that and they have been putting better structures in at county level , they are getting a better sense of continuity together. They always had good competitive underage but just couldn't gel it all together.

“There's a real strong cohort of Slaughtneil players, Chrissy McKaigue leading up to young McGuigan up front. He's a real talent. People would have talked about him but maybe just because Derry weren't doing anything he never got to stand out.

“I read an interview, when I was just doing a bit of research on him for my own column, where he was talking about how he was being pushed to work on the right foot because he was predominantly a left footed player.

“And then against Cavan, lo and behold, he kicked two lovely right-footed points. He's a real complete footballer, a really lovely player to watch.

“Derry will be looking at a likely Donegal quarter-final with an opportunity to really have a cut at a big team. Especially if Donegal are going into that game without Michael Murphy who they'll have to wrap up in cotton wool.”