'It's going to be a really tricky encounter for Cork' - Jacob backs Tribeswomen to seal semi-final spot

While the Covid-19 pandemic has meant the abolition of both the provincial round-robins in hurling and the Super 8s in football in favour of a return to knock-outs, this year’s Senior Camogie Championship has seen the retention of a group format.

With two groups of four and one of three, Tipperary and Clare have already qualified for the quarter-finals from the latter at the expense of Dublin. And, barring a shock set of results in Group 2, Kilkenny should top that table and move into the semis while Westmeath and Waterford battle it out for second place and a quarter-final spot.

So it’s in Group 1 where top spot is up for grabs this weekend with holders Galway and Cork, going head to head. With both sides already guaranteed a quarter-final spot, Cork need a win for that automatic semi-final berth with any other result seeing Galway through.

It’s a repeat of last season’s semi-final where Galway prevailed by the slimmest of margins on a 0-14 to 1-10 scoreline. And ex-Wexford star and four-time All-Ireland winner, Ursula Jacob, it’s a match-up to savour.

“Cork had a good win against Wexford and then Galway had a really comprehensive win against Offaly so the game between Cork and Galway this coming weekend is going to be really interesting,” Jacob told Independent.ie’s GAA podcast, The Throw-In.

“Whoever wins that game will top the group and go straight into the semi-final. So we all know how close that game is going to be.

“I think whoever wins is going to be in a really good position to get back into an All-Ireland final so there’s no doubt it's going to be a really tight encounter up in Galway this weekend.”

Of course, Cork have been the dominant force for much of the 21st century, having been winners in 2002, 2005 and 2006 before Jacob’s Wexford team wrestled the O’Duffy Cup from their grasp in 2007. The Rebels would come back in 2008 and 2009 before Jacob and her team-mates would grab a three-in-a-row at the start of the decade.

But Cork weren’t done and would add titles in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 before entering what Jacob describes as a transition period. And the four-time All-Star believes that Galway are in a great position to build on their triumph a year ago despite the fact that Cork remain bookies' favourites for the Championship.

“Cork would have been hugely disappointed after last year's All-Ireland semi-final because many people would have tipped Cork to get back into the final,” Jacob added.

“Galway just shut down all the big names for Cork and Cork are probably rebuilding a little bit this year. They've lost some key players. Orla Cotter's not there. Aoife Murray's not in the goal. Gemma (O’Connor) wasn't playing at the weekend, she was unavailable.

“So Cork are looking to some of the new players. They do have Ashling Thompson back this year which is a huge plus.

“But for me, Galway probably have the strongest panel overall between any of the teams. They've got the McGrath sisters back in from Sarsfields. I think that's added to the team and there's huge competition for places.

“It's going to be a really tricky encounter for Cork to travel up to Galway this weekend.”

