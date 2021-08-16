'It's disappointing Jack and Paul weren't available - I think they would make a huge difference'

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin celebrates his goal with Paul Mannion during the 2019 All-Ireland final against Kerry. Both players have since stepped away from the panel. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

As the post mortem continues over Dublin’s ‘surprise’ exit from the Championship last Saturday, perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that what transpired wasn’t really a shock.

After all, Dublin’s habit of letting forward momentum drop was flagged as far back as their Leinster Championship opener against Wexford, despite the eight-point winning margin. It was even more pronounced in their provincial semi-final win over Meath where a 2-11 to 0-6 half-time lead ended up a 2-16 to 1-13 final score.

Given the controversy generated by that infamous Innisfails training session last April and the distraction caused by the ongoing uncertainty over Stephen Cluxton’s future, expecting Dublin to drop those bad habits once the standard of opposition increased to the level of a Mayo might have been wishful thinking.

While many commentators and supporters have pointed to the impact of Cluxton’s absence, in particular for the final two points of normal time, it should be remembered that the Parnells’ man is 39 and sooner rather than later, Evan Comerford was going to have to step into those massive shoes. It’s similar for some of the other elder statesmen that were such a key part of Dublin’s success over the last decade, time waits for no man. Dealing with retirements was always going to be part of Dessie Farrell’s job.

So for former Dublin midfielder Ciarán Whelan, the fact that 28-year-old Paul Mannion and 27-year-old Jack McCaffrey stepped away was far more damaging to Dublin’s forward planning.

“In the next few weeks it'll become clear what route Dublin have to follow,” Whelan told The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy..

“It's disappointing that Jack and Paul weren't available because I think that they would make a huge difference. And maybe that question has to be asked, can they get them back in the scene and why they're not there presently.

“But for me, I think Dublin have to go through a transition and I think Dessie's going to have to commit to trying to find four or five players. Because, let's be very honest about this, there's probably about four or five in the current team that are north of 30 and may not have much petrol left in the tank.

“They've been played in massive games the last ten years, they've a lot of miles on the clock and maybe Dessie's kept with the same group of players that Jim Gavin had two years ago.”

If anyone should be familiar with a team going through a rebuilding period, it’s Whelan. Having made his debut in 1996 when the Dubs were reigning All-Ireland champions, the Raheny clubman would soldier through the first decade since the 1930s that saw the Sky Blues fail to bring an All-Ireland to the capital before retiring in 2009 not long before the current period of domination began.

While the two-time All-Star believes any obituaries for the history-making six-in-a-row winners are premature, he thinks his former team-mate Farrell will need to be given time to manage that rebuild without the immediate pressure of regaining the crown just lost.

And having been given one lesson from Mayo over the weekend, Whelan also believes there may be something else that can be learned by looking into the west.

“I think the challenge over the next 12-18 months is really to try and transition new players in, commit to them, give them time in the jersey,” he finished.

“Let's try and find two or three players, similar to the approach probably that James Horan took two years ago, where you just have to commit to it. And I think Dublin fans are just going to have to be patient in that period, this could be the start of a bleak couple of years.

“While Dublin are still there, and you can't just write them off after Saturday's performance, they're still one of the top teams, but maybe we have to take two steps back to take a few steps forward.

“And that's going to be Dessie's key challenge over the next 12 to 18 months.”