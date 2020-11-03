'It's becoming too comfortable for lads' - John Mullane says it's time for Cork to consider an outside manager

Cork face Dublin in the qualifiers this weekend after being eliminated from the Munster championship by Waterford. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The rich hurling tradition in Cork has provided a steady stream of managers, not only for the Rebel county itself but also for a number of their rivals in Munster and beyond.

Indeed, All-Ireland-winning managers in their native county such as Justin McCarthy and John Allen have gone on to manage rivals such as Waterford and Limerick to Munster titles, but it’s typically been a one-way street with the idea of looking elsewhere to fill the role of Cork manager never gaining any traction.

However, an outside voice can sometimes provide a different dynamic as John Mullane can attest with all four of his Munster titles coming under outside managers in McCarthy and Davy Fitzgerald. Having witnessed his successors in white and blue put Cork to the sword on Saturday, Mullane believes it might be time for Cork to break the habit of a lifetime.

"We know that the traditional counties, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Cork, they don't go for outside managers," he said.

"I'm coming to the conclusion that after (Kieran) Kingston's turn, I think Cork need an outside manager. I honestly do, it's becoming too comfortable for lads.

"Every week they go and think 'no matter what happens, if I underperform I'm still going to get my place'. I think they need to break away from that.

"There's loads of good managers out there that are well equipped to do the job. But I've most certainly come to the conclusion that I think they need to look outside."

For Waterford, an outsider is already in place with Tipperary's Liam Cahill currently at the helm. Cahill’s arrival just over a year ago sparked a transition with big names such as Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan dropped from the panel and the retirement of "Brick" Walsh leading to a younger look in the squad.

And, speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais, Mullane was full of praise for the job that the Cahill has done since taking over. A first Championship win over Cork since 2017 was just reward after a three-point loss in 2018 was followed by a 13-point thrashing last year.

"Look, massive kudos has to go to Mikey Bevin, Stephen Frampton and Liam Cahill," he added.

"I went down and watched one or two of the training sessions throughout the course of the year and was very, very impressed. All the talk coming out of the camp is that everything was positive.

"It was an uplifting result to get the monkey off the back. I fancied Waterford at the weekend when I saw both sides being named and then when I heard a couple of the Cork lads cried off injured.

"I thought it was actually a four-point hammering for Cork. I think the scoreline is not a true reflection on the dominance that Waterford had in this match.

"They were back to their normal self. (Jamie) Barron was brilliant in midfield. Tadhg De Búrca was a rocket in the defence.

"Calum Lyons was excellent at wing-back. Austin (Gleeson) popped in with three scores and looked to be back to his best as well. And then Dessie Hutchinson inside.

"Everything is going in the right direction for Waterford but you can't take away from how poor Cork were."

While Waterford now face into a daunting Munster final against a rampant Limerick team, the back-door that remains in place in this year’s hurling championship means that defeat there won’t be the end of the road for Cahill’s men.

For Cork, their second chance comes next Saturday in Semple Stadium, and the question is if they’ll be facing the Dublin team that succumbed to a 15-point half-time deficit or the one that almost pulled off a stunning second-half comeback before losing by the minimum to Kilkenny.

In Mullane’s opinion, they’ll need to hope it’s the former.

"An awful lot of question marks surround this Cork team," he concluded.

"It's the same old feelings coming back and for me, they're going to have a tough game on their hands against Dublin this weekend."

Online Editors