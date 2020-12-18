'It's a very deliberate thing that James Horan has done. There's a new player in every line of the team'

Tommy Conroy is one of the new faces involved with Mayo this season. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In this most unfamiliar of Championship seasons, there’s at least a familiar feel to the football final with Dublin and Mayo adding another chapter to what was undoubtedly the rivalry of the last decade.

From the first meeting in the 2012 semi-final to last year’s clash at the same stage, there’s been eight meetings with an average of less than three points between the sides. Unfortunately for Mayo, that three-point win in 2012 has been as good as it’s got, with five Dublin wins including both replays after draws in the 2015 semi-final and the following year’s final.

It’s a run of results that may have finished many a team, particularly one with the weight of history that contesting 11 finals without success since 1989 brings, let alone the 61-year drought since they last secured Sam Maguire.

But as INM GAA reporter Conor McKeon told the All-Ireland final preview edition of The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, this current Mayo incarnation is a team that always looks forward rather than back.

"First of all, I think the issue of previous finals, that's definitely a Mayo-football issue rather than the Mayo footballers of this team's issue," he said to Will Slattery and Michael Verney.

"To their eternal credit, the best performance they ever put up in an All-Ireland final was three years ago, having lost the last eight previous finals that they came into. It never looked like something that was hanging around their necks. They didn't seem to be particularly weighed down by it. They're obviously a very resilient bunch.

"It would be one thing if you were coming into an All-Ireland final with this team if they'd had those sort of blow-outs that they had against Kerry in '04 and '06. Then I'd understand coming up with this kind of sense of dread.

"But this group of Mayo players, and particularly under James Horan, they've always seemed to be incredibly goal orientated. Every time they've lost the final they've tried to use it in some way as a building block to go and try and win it again. I think they probably just see it nearly as their destiny or this kind of quest that they're on. If you have to lose a couple of finals on the way to win one, so be it, that's an experience that you have to go through.

"I think it's important to highlight as well, they've changed their perception of themselves in Croke Park. They've won some huge games in Croke Park, they’ve beaten basically everybody other than Dublin.

"Even the rivalry with Dublin, I know it's eight years since they've beaten Dublin in a match of any description, which is incredible considering how often they've played them but I still don't think that that's going to affect their psyche coming up to this match."

Having ran Dublin as close as possible in 2013, 2015, twice in 2016 and again in 2017, last year’s semi-final proved a bit of an anomaly. A blitz to open the second half saw a final ten-point winning margin, the biggest since three late goals saw a seven-point win in the 2015 semi-final replay.

But it’s a changed Mayo since then with James Horan infusing the side with an injection of youth after that defeat. And Horan also brings experience of beating the Dubs, having been in charge for that aforementioned last win in 2012 during his first stint as manager.

Whether that freshness can be enough to derail the five-in-a-row champions remains to be seen. But for McKeon, if they do fall short, it won’t be from an inability to last the pace.

"The issue about the new players is very, very pertinent," he concluded.

"I thought last year in the semi-final in the second half when Dublin got their press on it was like it was almost like a power play in ice hockey. They completely overwhelmed Mayo in that period of time and it looks like Mayo lacked legs. They looked like a team that were starting to get older as Dublin were sort of getting younger because of some of the players that had come into the team.

"So I think it's a very deliberate thing that James Horan has done. I don't think it's any coincidence that there's a new player in every line of the team if you go through it. Oisin Mullin and Eoghan McLaughlin. Matthew Ruane's been there for a season but he's still only played nine or ten Championship matches. Ryan O'Donoghue and obviously Tommy Conroy as well.

"They have freshened up the team and I think the effect that it has had will be much more in terms of their ability to stay with Dublin athletically rather than needing to bring in some new faces so that they didn't remind themselves that they'd lost to Dublin in the past. I actually don't see that being a factor in this team at all on Saturday."



The Throw-In is produced in association with Bord Gais Energy.

Online Editors