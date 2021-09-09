‘It’s a little bit surreal down here’ - Cora Staunton says lid is on All-Ireland hype in Mayo - if not in Summer Bay

Home and Away Star Ray Meagher, who plays Alf Stewart in the Aussie soap, shows his true colours

Even for a Dublin fan, the hype around a Mayo final has always had a different flavour to that involving any other county.

The additional difficulty in sourcing tickets and the annual narrative around the curse all add to a unique atmosphere. And to be fair, it’s undoubtedly that now 70-year gap since an All-Ireland that creates the extra interest, with no one in the Mayo support ever wanting to miss the opportunity to witness that hoodoo being broken.

Yet having see their last failed attempt happen behind closed last December and with a reduced capacity of 41,150 still in place along with a society only slowly unwinding from the restrictions of the last 18 months, there’s a slightly different vibe in the county this year according to four-time LGFA All-Ireland winner Cora Staunton.

“It's a little bit surreal down here,” she told The Throw-In All-Ireland final preview in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“While there's still plenty of flags and bunting and cars painted and stuff like that, it's not as hyped or as built up maybe as in other years.

“I think Mayo fans have learned in the past that the more hype you have and stuff like that it's probably not the best. We're optimistic and there's a confidence down here but things are very certainly calmer than normal All-Irelands so for me that’s good.

“Obviously from the team point of view they're kept well away from that and you don't hear too much coming out of the camp.

“The most we heard was that they were away, not last weekend but the weekend before, on a training camp in Limerick. Last Friday night they had an A v B match and (there were) reports then about injuries to McLaughlin.

“Eoghan McLaughlin and Oisín Mullin are probably the two things that are the most talked about here and will they be back, ready and fit for the game. By all accounts they will be so that's a boost to Mayo.

“Mayo fans have had so much disappointment, especially in the last 10 or 11 years in All-Ireland finals. So they're quietly optimistic but keeping everything quietly on the lowdown.”

Massive support for Mayo from Summer Bay, Australia! Home and Away stars are right behind the team!! Mayo4Sam ❤️💚 Pictures from Sarah McHugh ... thanks a million Posted by The Green and Red of Mayo on Sunday, September 5, 2021

But while they may be keeping a lid on expectations in Staunton’s native county, that’s not the case in Summer Bay where the cast of Home and Away have nailed their colours to the Mayo mast.

Having played Australian Rules for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the AFLW since 2018, the city is now Staunton’s second home.

And the sight of Alf Stewart et al in the Green and Red provided a welcome form of relief to the nerves in the west of Ireland, as they look to make it 13th time lucky (including replays in 1996 and 2016) by defeating Tyrone and securing that first Sam Maguire since 1951.

“It's probably no harm thousands and thousands of miles away down in Palm Beach,” she laughed when asked about the hype and support Down Under.

“No matter where in the world you go they always say that you'll see someone in the Mayo colours for sure.

“So yeah, they've made it all the way to Summer Bay, I wonder will they get a ticket for Croker?!”