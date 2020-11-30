'It will be the greatest Christmas of all time!' - John Mullane backs Deise in 'mouth-watering final'

Austin Gleeson, right, and Jack Fagan of Waterford embrace following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Waterford legend John Mullane has rowed back from his prediction that Limerick were unstoppable in the race for the All-Ireland title and is now putting his weight behind his home county.

Speaking on The Throw-In podcast at the start of November in advance of the Munster final, Mullane said that the Shannonsiders were “different gravy” and likened their chances of Liam MacCarthy glory to that of a penalty-taker having a shot on goal.

Yet, having witnessed Waterford come out of that Munster final with credit in the bank despite their defeat and then back it up with a comprehensive quarter-final dismissal of Clare before Saturday’s second-half masterclass against Kilkenny, Mullane is now leaning towards his heart ruling his head.

“It's going to be a mouth-watering final and I think we've the two teams that played the best hurling in the country over the course of the last six weeks in the final,” he told the latest edition of The Throw-In in association with Bord Gais Energy in an impassioned monologue.

“At the start of the Championship I went on the record here and said that Limerick were a penalty kick from winning the All-Ireland and that only COVID-19 might come in the way of them if the virus got into their camp.

“Well, let me tell you, I don't think they're a penalty kick now, they’re maybe a corner kick or a free kick from winning it!

“They play similar styles. Both half back lines are very strong, they're strong in midfield, good aerial winners in the half forward line. There's players inside their full-forward lines that can hurt you and both have two good goalkeepers.

“Both like to go long to get the ball out of defence. Both teams are full of running, full of energy with a high work ethic and manic aggression.

“It's a mouth-watering final and I think it's going to be very, very close.”

Finals at Championship level between the two sides are rare beasts, with this the first time the Deise and the Treaty will meet in the showpiece. Indeed, even in Munster there have only been four in the long history of the GAA with Limerick shading the most recent 0-25 to 0-21 a fortnight ago.

But Mullane feels that Waterford will have learned from that defeat and despite his recognition that Limerick will start as favourites, he feels that the influence Deise boss Liam Cahill has brought to the set-up in his first year can help end a historic drought stretching back to 1959.

“The gap is starting to close compared to the Munster final,” he finished.

“This is going to be very much a 55/45 game in Limerick's favour but I'm starting to fully believe in our lads that they can do the business and I fully believe that we've the right man over the team.

“I think you're going to see the end of a massive famine in two weeks time. Unfortunately, the celebrations might have to be put on hold or there'll be some form of low-key ones but I don't care. I don't think any Waterfordian will care.

“Once Liam MacCarthy is coming back to Suirside, it will be the greatest Christmas of all time! I think Waterford are going to do it."

Online Editors