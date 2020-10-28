'It was very surreal' - John Mullane hails hurlers in new Championship normal

Clare's Shane O'Donnell in action against Barry Nash of Limerick during the Munster SHC quarter-final at Semple Stadium last Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford legend John Mullane has paid tribute to the inter-county players who got the Senior Hurling Championship underway last weekend in "surreal" circumstances.

Following Dublin's impressive win over Laois on Saturday, Limerick and Clare played out a free-scoring clash at Semple Stadium, the setting for many of Mullane’s finest moments.

Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais, the four-time Munster Senior Championship winner explained how the ritual involved in the build-up to the game was always an important part of his preparation and how this year’s player will be having to cope with its absence.

"You'd find it strange as a player traveling in a car for starters, not getting onto a bus," he said.

Expand Close John Mullane of Waterford takes on John Gardiner of Cork in the 2010 Munster SHC final replay. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Mullane of Waterford takes on John Gardiner of Cork in the 2010 Munster SHC final replay. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

"No Garda escort to see you into the ground and no supporters then waiting for you in the stadium. That all would have got me going, I'd have been totally in the zone.

"Then in the dressing room, it's a totally different atmosphere. They wouldn't have had that on Sunday.

"And then, when you get the knock on the door to run onto the field, for any inter-county player that's what you train for. To run out onto the field in front of your own supporters, fifteen or twenty thousand of them.

"Down the town end, down the canal end in Thurles, it's those few minutes before the ball is thrown in that get you going. Obviously, that wasn't there last Sunday and it was very surreal to be watching from the outside looking in.”

Despite those unprecedented circumstances, both games provided a good degree of entertainment for the TV audience.

That said, at times the scoring seemed more akin to a challenge match than a white-hot Championship knock-out, as evidenced by first Dublin's Donal Burke and then Clare's Tony Kelly both equalling Kilkenny great Eddie Keher’s record of 17 scores in a game.

To put that into context, that mark was only reached once between Keher setting that record in 1972 and last weekend when Derry’s Sam Dodds managed it in a 2009 win over Down.

But Mullane believes the players handled the situation as well as could be expected and that the deeper into the Championship we get, the more the players will adjust.

Read More

"I thought the players managed it quite well. It's going to take a bit of time to get used to," he concluded.

"It's like all the other sports we're watching in front of empty stadiums. The soccer, the horseracing, any sport. Even the rugby over the weekend. It's going to take a couple of games to get up to speed.

"This is the new world we're living in for the foreseeable future until a vaccine comes. But look, it was great to have hurling back, you go back six months ago, we were in a position where we weren't going to have any Championship at all.

"So it's massive kudos to those four teams at the weekend. And the Joe McDonagh teams, the Christy Ring teams, the lower level teams.

"We're up and running, we'll try it. Let's just hope and pray that we'll finish out the Championship and we'll have winners on December 13."

Online Editors