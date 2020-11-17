'It was the younger players that were the standouts' - new generation helping Mayo's All-Ireland drive

Eoghan McLaughlin is one of the new faces in the Mayo team this year. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

If you had to pick two counties that the lockdown-enforced break had the opposite effect on, then it’s fair to say Mayo and Galway would be close to the top of the list.

When the Allianz League was brought to a halt on March 12th with two games remaining, Galway were sitting pretty on the top of the table while holders Mayo were preparing for a clash with their high-flying local rivals three days later that could have seen their relegation confirmed.



Of course, it’s a matter of history now that, when that game was finally played in October, it was Galway who would have their hearts broken after a resurgent Mayo hit them for 3-23 in a 15-point mauling that all but ended Galway’s league challenge.

Mayo may have left it too late to salvage their league campaign and they’ll start next season as a second-tier team, but the way they re-grouped during the enforced break and the truncated season means that they’re now also only two games away from starting that campaign as All-Ireland champions.

And while Sunday’s win may not have been as empathic as last month’s league game, former Mayo man David Brady took a huge amount of encouragement from what’s now a significant number of young players making their mark as the county attempts to break that infamous 69-year All-Ireland hoodoo..

"One score and that's what you were always going to get with a clash like that in a rivalry that intense with a heritage of tight games but it's brilliant," Brady told The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

"It was good from a Mayo perspective to get on the right side of the result. I think winning a Connacht title will give a lot of confidence to the younger and even the older players as well. I say that because silverware is important, especially in Connacht and especially for your confidence.

"What I do know is a lot of these players have been on the list and top of the list and kind of progressing outside the limelight of the senior team. Whether it be under 21, minors or the development squad, they have got a lot of experience inside the Mayo setting.

"It was definitely the younger players and what I would call the transitional players that were the standout performers. The likes of Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin and Oisin Mullen coming in. They had got an insight (at underage), but that was really the first opportunity for them to clinch silverware."

That opportunity was very nearly snatched away at the death as Sean Kelly bore down on goal with Galway two points behind only to be unceremoniously taken out by McLaughlin right on the edge of the penalty area.

The unashamedly cynical nature of the foul has seen some criticism leveled at the 20-year-old with the black card he received not having any real impact on a game that had entered the final minute of stoppage time. However, the street-smarts shown in that incident and by some of the other youngsters on show impressed Brady.

"They're not taking any time to bed in. I thought Eoghan McLaughlin was absolutely outstanding yesterday," he continued.

"From start to finish he caused numerous problems to the Galway defence. He kept on attacking down the left flank and his comfort with the ball was outstanding.

"He did make a very telling and cynical foul in the latter moments of the game. He knew himself. That's what you call lifetime experience, not senior game-time experience.

"Tommy Conroy was electric throughout the game. I was very surprised that he was actually taken off. I don't think his legs gave in. I think someone of his capability that they can turn his man inside out within a millisecond.

"I personally didn't see where I would have brought fault in his game to take him off but again you need fresh legs in circumstances like this.

"It was very positive. Matthew Ruane scored two points from play in really only his second year in inter-county senior football after being hampered with a major injury last year.

"Even if he didn't have two points beside his name, the one thing that epitomises Matthew Ruane has a constant work ethic and he showed that yesterday time and time again. Some telling tackles, some telling runs back into defence dispossessing guys and creating opportunities that turned into vital scores for Cillian O'Connor.

"That's five championship games in a row that the end result has been just one kick of the ball. It's hard to believe it's our first Connacht title in five years but that's the reality of it."

