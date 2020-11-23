'It was really, really emotional' - Brendan Cummins relives Tipp's historic Munster title win

On a normal Monday after a Championship exit, you wouldn’t expect to find one of Tipperary's greats from a previous generation beaming from ear to ear.

But the weekend just gone was far from normal and while Brendan Cummins might be best remembered as one of the hurling goalkeepers of the finest goalkeepers of the nineties and noughties, he actually made his inter-county breakthrough as a half-forward with the bigger ball.

While Cummins' dual career came to an end in 2003, a mere 11 years before he hung up his hurl, his connection to the football community never ceased.

And witnessing a first Premier Munster football title since 1935 certainly softened the blow of seeing his successors’ reign as All-Ireland hurling champions end at the hands of Galway 24 hours earlier.

Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan of Tipperary is tackled by Ian Maguire of Cork during Sunday's Munster SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"I was involved in 2002 when we drew with Cork in Thurles and then obviously got hammered in the replay but yesterday was very, very special," he said on the latest edition of The Throw-In, in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

"You had the Croke Park thing and the hundred years and the different jerseys but then you also had a group of players who were ready to win. David Power has touched on it. He's been involved with them at under age and they've had a bit of heartache like (Brian) Fox who lost that 2009 U21 final in the last minute to Cork.

"Then you'd Colin O'Riordan back so you had everything rolled into one. When you're forwards like (Conor) Sweeney and (Michael) Quinlivan and these lads with the workrate that's around in the middle of the field, you always have a chance."

While that aforementioned U21 final stung Tipp badly at the time, being a third decider lost on the spin, the county would go on to claim a first title at that grace by beating Kerry a year later and added a second in 2015 with a 1-15 to 3-08 win over the Rebels.

And it was that win in particular that gave Cummins the belief that those players could repeat the trick at senior level when no commentators or bookmakers gave them a chance.

"I certainly thought when Cork beat Kerry that the Tipperary footballers would have a huge chance because the reality is they're not overly afraid of playing Cork because they would have beaten them at stages in the past," he explained.

"They were just amazing scenes after the game. It was really, really emotional as somebody who was heavily involved playing with Tipp football for years so it was really special."

It’s also easy to forget that, although Tipperary has been first and foremost a hurling county for generations, they remain one of only two counties to have won the All-Ireland football and hurling double.

In fact, the Premier completed the feat twice, albeit as far back as 1895 and 1900 before hurling became the dominant code in the county.

And it was the spirit of those people who helped keep the flame burning for football during the barren years that wereat the forefront of Cummins’ thoughts on a day that will be remembered forever.

"In fairness to the footballers, even when I was playing with them back in the day they never felt sorry for themselves and I think that's really key," he concluded.

"They never thought 'We're the poor relation, we're wasting our time here.' You had unbelievable people like Mick Frawley and lads like that like who put in a huge amount of work behind the scenes, God rest him now.

"It's for people like them really that kept the torch alight. That was a huge amount (of effort) and it really shows that there is a possibility and the potential to have success playing football as well (as hurling) at senior inter-county level.

"So of course it's going to give a huge boost. But I would say that in the football parts of the parish down here around South Tipp, there were already kids waking up in the morning going 'I'd love to play football for Tipperary' and not being too shy about saying it."

