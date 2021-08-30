‘It was noticeable how ineffective the two Kerry midfielders were from a forward play point of view’

If a week can be a long time in sport then ten weeks must seem like an eternity in some cases.

And that’s all the time it took for Kerry to go from a position where a six-goal demolition of Tyrone in the league on June 12th had them marked down by many as favourites to take home a first Sam Maguire since 2014, to one where the post mortems after another failed attempt will last at least five times that long.

With Mayo having finally ended Dublin’s six-year reign, all seemed set fair for Ireland’s most successful Gaelic football team to once again take the seat at the summit that previous generations had taken as a given.

And with a long winter ahead, former Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin sees those post mortems as being a tough time for anyone involved in football with the Kingdom.

“If down in Kerry you're one of the players or the management, you're poring over ‘what we could have done differently, did we contribute to our own downfall in terms of decisions we made, personnel and set-up,’” Clerkin told The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“And I think there is a case to be asked there from a Kerry point of view.

“Obviously being a midfielder, I'm always looking at games from that point of view and I still can't figure out how Kerry just adopted a short kick-out policy the way they did from the outset. Especially how dominant they were on Tyrone's long kick-outs.

“If there's any team I thought would have went short on Saturday, it would have been Tyrone to try to gain possession. Whereas it was actually obvious from the outset that it was a policy for Tyrone and Niall Morgan to boom an awful lot of kick-outs down the middle which you don't see that often from teams.

“If you want energy in your team, you want a bit of madness, a bit of franticness, there's no better place to get it than to bring it to the middle third and the breaking ball.

“Because when you win ball out there you're on the front floor straight away into attack.

“Yes, this focus on 100% possession for kick-outs has its place but you go back and look at Kerry's build-ups from all those short kick-outs. Slow and laboured, especially when Tyrone set out that they were meeting them in the middle of the pitch.

“It was always that Tyrone were quite happy to give Kerry those short kick-outs because they had a very, very clear gameplan to meet them far up the pitch and stop them. And it worked a treat.

“I know in Tyrone everyone is saying 'ah sure we knew we were going to win'. Rubbish.

“Tyrone were rank outsiders for good reason but they had bought into a plan that was evident in terms of personnel, where those people would be and what they were going to allow Kerry to do or not to do. And one of those things was 'we're going to let them take the short kick-out'.”

Outside of the gameplan, Clerkin also believes that the midfield personnel sent out by Peter Keane and his selectors were unsuited to the challenge that Tyrone were likely to, and indeed did, pose the Kingdom.

And the two-time Ulster Championship winner was amazed that moving to a plan B to better utilise the players on the pitch wasn’t put in place.

“Look at the Tyrone midfielders, two young, relatively inexperienced guys going up against David Moran, arguably one of the best fielders of the game over the last ten years and Jack Barry, who can compete aerially,” continued Clerkin.

“But in terms of the game that they allowed them to play, they're not the two guys that you want to have to play a running game or the roving game that Tyrone dictated.

“It was noticeable how ineffective the two Kerry midfielders were from a forward play point of view. Not a shot between them. I don't remember seeing David Moran ever crossing the midfield at any given point in time.

“If you think about David Moran, fabulous kick passer of the ball. If he can get the ball in prime possession he can deliver. He did little or none of that because he was getting ball so far back.

“Listen, he's 34/35 [sic- Moran is 33]. On a day like Saturday for him to try and get up the pitch as well and deliver ball in? It was never going to happen. And it didn't.

“Kerry didn't change it around or try and say ‘right, let’s put David Moran back in the middle of the field and drop a few balls on top of him. Try and get a bit of energy on the breaking ball and fast ball into the forwards.’

“I just couldn't believe that they didn't try that over the course of the 90 minutes.”