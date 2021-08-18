They may have to wait the bones of another four weeks before they can attempt to make their final step but there’s no question that the manner of their semi-final victory of Dublin will have done wonders to the belief in the Mayo camp.

The outpouring of emotion from those present in green and red was one of the most striking things as that frenetic comeback in normal time gave way to a leisurely stroll in extra-time. And there was certainly a feeling that the west was awakening when it became clear that this was one game that Dublin wouldn’t snatch away.

Of course, how much this win matters will be totally dependent on what happens come the refixed date of 11th September when Mayo will attempt to bridge that now 70-year gap since their last All-Ireland title.

But the fact that they’ve already broken one hoodoo should stand them in good stead as they try and make it 11th time lucky and finally bring Sam Maguire back across the country according to David Brady.

“It is a monumental moment for Mayo because it has been a decade, since 2012 I think, of losses, 2012 was the last time we won (against Dublin). It really is a milestone, ” their former player said, speaking on The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy, as he also paid tribute to the dethroned six-time champions.

“Look, the talk is all Mayo the last few days and they deserve that credit but I think it's the class and the calibre of the team they bet.

“A team that have gone through the last ten years nearly dominating GAA in every way, shape or form in Ireland. And I think that was a big achievement for Mayo to beat the team that have dominated Gaelic football.

“I think most personally, as a Mayo man, as a Mayo person, as a Mayo supporter, we have always said it, we're on this journey with the team and the team represents the people.

“Time and time again we've come up short and we have failed. It's been very disappointing against Dublin because their class just eluded us by the smallest of margins in games.

“And it was great to get one, to get that one victory and to beat such a dominant Dublin team, one of the greatest we'll ever see in GAA.”