'It has the potential to be a really high scoring final' - All-Ireland final verdict

It’ll all change tomorrow but you have to go back as far as 1931 for the last time we saw an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final take place in an Irish winter.

Of course the circumstances were very different on that occasion, with the November 1st date happening due to drawn games between Kilkenny and Cork in each of the two proceedings months, 1-6 apiece in September and 2-5 each that October.

Cork would eventually take Liam MacCarthy back to the banks of the Lee that year, winning an unprecedented third game comfortably on a 5-8 to 3-4 scoreline and with a winner required on the day on this occasion replays are off the menu.

Nor will Liam MacCarthy be travelling to the banks of the Shannon or the Suir this weekend with GAA President John Horan announcing during the week that due to “concern that the cups will be a focus of crowds gathering and extra social activity”, they would remain in Croke Park after the game for the immediate future.

But despite the unique situation the final will be played out in, there’s still a huge amount to be excited about as Limerick attempt to regain the trophy they lost last year and Waterford attempt to bridge a 61-year gap back to a time far closer to that 1931 final than the present day.

The Irish Independent’s Michael Verney and Vincent Hogan certainly agree that we could be in for a special final and were on hand for The Throw-In podcast’s hurling final special, in association with Bord Gáis Energy, to give their predictions for Sunday’s game.

“I tipped Limerick at the start and I'lI stay with them. I genuinely think they're gonna win but I think they'll win hanging on,” Verney began.

“I think Waterford will throw everything at them and I think it has the potential to be a really high scoring final and the potential to be an absolutely thrilling final as well.

“If Waterford hit the net a couple times it's going to be so interesting and I do expect them to hit the net at least once.

“But I think Limerick will win, just hanging on by probably two to three points.”

Verney wasn’t the only one to plumb for the Treaty men at the start of the season with his colleague also backing the 2018 champions since before they retained their Munster crown.

And for Vincent Hogan, one of the lucky few to get to see both teams up close this season, nothing he’s seen since has changed his mind.

“Look, I think we all tipped Limerick at the start because we know what the likes of John Kiley and Paul Kinnerk must have been feeling watching Tipp win the All-IIreland last year having been beaten by Limerick by 12 points in the Munster final,” he added.

“They just have a calmness about them. They have an impact off the bench although the funny thing is Waterford are getting an impact off the bench too.

“I just think there is a kind of been there, done that feeling to this Limerick team but Waterford will throw the kitchen sink at them. What's interesting about this is we saw how Limerick went after Éanna Murphy's puck-outs in the semi-final. I think Galwaywon only eight out of 15 of their own long puck-outs.

“Kilkenny had the same problem against Waterford in the second half particularly, when Waterford scored an astonishing 2-16 from play. They went after Eoin Murphy's puck-outs. So there's a self sufficiency in both teams.

“I agree with Michael, it's making for a classic. They're the two in-form teams but you just have to give Limerick the edge in terms of their big game experience.”

