Alan Brogan took the diplomatic route when asked about the impact Diarmuid Connolly’s return has had on his brother Bernard’s attempts to claim a seventh Celtic Cross and make Dublin’s matchday 26 at Independent.ie’s Throw-In Live podcast at Croke Park.

'It goes against what Jim preaches about commitment and that sort of stuff' - Alan Brogan on Connolly return

"I thought it was a strange move from Jim. Looking at it from the outside, it goes against what he preaches about commitment and that sort of stuff," the three-time All-Ireland winner said.

"Jim has always placed huge emphasis on his bench and always had five or six coming off the bench. In fact, he probably places more emphasis coming up to a game on the eight or nine on the bench than on the 15 that are starting.

"I'd say he felt he hasn't got enough off his bench over the Championship this year. And maybe coming into the All-Ireland series felt 'I need a couple of subs here so I'll bring Diarmuid back, he's a real option for me if we're in trouble in a game'."

Alan's own three All-Irelands straddled the Pat Gliroy and Jim Gavin era and it was his familiarity with Gavin's set-up that led to his surprise at the return of the prodigal son mere weeks after his planned summer in America was halted due to visa issues on departure.

"It does go against a lot of the stuff he has spoken about before," he explained.

"But I think Diarmuid is a special talent. And he's been around the group a long time, it's not like he's coming in from the outside.

"I don't ask Bernard about what goes on inside because I know he wouldn't tell me and I don't want to put him in that position.

"I thought it was a strange decision at the time but we'll find out tomorrow whether it pays off or not."

