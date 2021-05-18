Jack Fitzpatrick of Galway in action against Cathal O’Neill, right, and Peter Casey of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 match at Pearse Stadium. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tipperary legend Brendan Cummins has dismissed Limerick boss John Kiely’s complaints over Galway’s conduct in their weekend win over the reigning Allianz League and All-Ireland champions as mind games.

Kiely was vociferous on the issue in his post-match interview, accusing the Tribesmen of “some clear examples of very embarrassing simulation” during their 0-26 to 1-17 victory where the free count finished 24-14 against the Treaty.

His comments have drawn a defiant response from the west with legendary Galway manager Cyril Farrell and Galway County Board chairman Pat Kearney both rejecting Kiely’s jibe and two-time Liam MacCarthy winner Cummins also saw nothing out of line in the Galway team’s on-field behaviour.

“If you've building an old siege mentality that (Kiely’s comment) is what you come out with. It gives an extra pep in the step and that little bit of needle inside in the dressing room against the world or against the opposition,” he told this week’s The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“Overall, when I watched the game I didn't feel simulation roaring out of the television at me to be honest with you from Galway players. I couldn't hear somebody going 'Ah, ref' or 'Ah, Jaysus', you know the kind of stuff that you'll have.

“I think now you're going to see a lot of that and you'll hear a lot of that because at the match when there's no crowd players will call for the free. They'll say 'Ah, ref, he's holding me.' Players will stop to put their hands up in the air and go 'Look sure, just give me the free and have done with it.'

“So it didn't roar out simulation to me. But maybe at the game in the heat of the moment where he (Kiely) saw that Galway players are being cute, they might dip their head into the arm and then go 'Ah, ref, it's around my neck' and stuff like that. But it didn't roar out Spanish La Liga to me that lads were taking dives.”

There’s no arguing that the free count did give Galway a big platform on which to build the victory with the fourteen points that resulted from Evan Niland’s fifteen dead ball attempts making up over half of their total as they gained a modicum of revenge for last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

However, Cummins believes that Galway’s improvement is down to more than simply taking advantage of the controversial rule changes introduced. And he sees the biggest challenge to Limerick's dominance coming out of the west as the year progresses, with Brian Concanon’s development over the extended close season catching his eye in particular.

“Galway to be fair are the ones that have come closest,” he explained.

“Last year when you think about it, in the 10 minutes extra-time (Cathal) Mannion and (Joe) Canning weren't playing and Galway kind of came to their own downfall in their sloppy use of the ball.

“But they've tidied it up and they've gotten better and better and yesterday was a sign that their project is going in the right direction. They're a similar style of play, similar big players.

“Concannon was extremely impressive for me. He has really bulked up now, whatever's in the orange juice up there. He's getting bigger and stronger, he's breaking tackles.

“Last year his work rate went through the roof and he looks like he's gotten a bit stronger now again, so he'd be standing up wing backs coming out with the ball.”