‘Irrespective of what Championship format you come up with, the vast majority know their year is not about an All-Ireland final’

The dawn of any Championship season is always a time of optimism across the GAA world.

Longer days, better weather and better pitches are the order of the day as the long hard slog of winter football and hurling in the league disappears into the rear-view mirror.

But, in keeping with the last 16 months, things are different this year. Various lockdowns meant that Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy were handed out as Christmas gifts and the delay to the leagues saw an early introduction to the summer variant of our national games.

As for the other main difference, that will hit many footballers far harder than their hurling counterparts. The lack of a backdoor in the bigger ball means that half of the teams that begin their journey this weekend will end it the same day, while those playing with hurl and sliotar will at least have a second bite of the cherry.

Yet while the old-style straight knock-out provincial tournament should favour the bigger sides, Kerry’s exit at the hands of Cork and the subsequent Munster and Ulster titles garnered by Tipperary and Cavan showed that the format still has the capacity to deliver shocks and stories.

And according to Monaghan legend Dick Clerkin, despite the risk of early exits, there’s plenty to look forward to across the country.

“Irrespective of what Championship format you come up with, the vast majority of teams know that their year is not about an All-Ireland final. And by virtue of that all the supporters attached to those teams they're not thinking about an All Ireland title,” Clerkin told the special Championship preview edition of The Throw-In, in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“So, it doesn't really matter about the Championship format, it's about what those counties can aspire to within the format and on that basis, there's an awful lot to look forward to for a lot of counties in terms of the competitiveness that's there.

“There will - like there was last year with the Cavan and the Tipperary stories - be similar stories this year. It could be Armagh, it could be Monaghan getting back to an Ulster final and hopefully winning one for the first time in five or six years.

“It could be Derry, who everyone is starting to look to see if they’re going to finally sort of wake up from where they've been over the last few years.”

Read More

Moving away from his native Ulster, Clekin also tagged an improving Offaly as one to watch, with their game against Louth enlivened by seeing Mickey Harte take charge of the Wee County for the first time in a Championship clash.

Though the Faithful may be licking their wounds following their Division 3 final defeat to Derry last weekend, that’ll soon be forgotten if they can build on the momentum gained from securing promotion regardless.

And although Leinster is essentially a gimmie for Dublin at this stage, it’s the sub-plots that interest Clerkin at this stage of the summer.

“I'm looking at Offaly taking on Louth, that's a big game after a very encouraging League but if they were to lose that.....” he continued.

“People are saying 'oh, last week's game for Offaly was their Championship', was it hell!

“If they go and lose against Louth nobody will care about what they’ve done in the League, they'll be saying 'what the heck did you go and lose to Louth for?'”

“Because there's a Championship run there for Offaly. They could set up another big game with Kildare who we know over the years can be very flaky and can be got at at Championship level.

“So I think there's an awful lot we can look forward to. Yeah, let's look forward to the All-Ireland series if and when it comes and the likelihood of a Kerry-Dublin final.

“But I'm really looking forward to a lot of those sort of sub-battles and plots throughout the provinces, no more so than in my own which at this stage you could pick any one out of Derry, Armagh, Monaghan, Donegal and Tyrone to go and win it.”