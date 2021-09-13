‘I’m still wondering what their actual forward game plan or system of play was’ - Cora Staunton puzzled by Mayo’s tactics

Mayo manager James Horan reacts to his side's defeat to Tyrone in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final at Croke Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Another All-Ireland football final is behind us and while Tyrone rejoice, in the west it’s another set of post mortems for Mayo to try and come to terms with.

Saturday’s defeat was 13th time unlucky since their last win in 1951, with the draws in 1996 and 2016 as close as they’ve come to breaking ‘the curse’ on the 11 occasions they’ve wound up in the runners-up column over those 70 years.

And a clearly disappointed Cora Staunton was still trying to figure out where it all went wrong as she appeared on The Throw-In’s All-Ireland final review this morning.

“It's very hard to exactly pinpoint it and you don't want to apportion blame at any one individual or area in the pitch,” said Staunton on the Independent.ie GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“But from my point of view, this was a massive opportunity for Mayo. It's probably the first time over the last decade that they've gone in as slight favourites for an All-Ireland final.

“Maybe at the start of the year, with the ream of retirements and then Cillian (O'Connor) going down injured, people were saying Mayo probably had no chance of winning the All-Ireland or even getting to it. But when they got there, this was a massive opportunity.

“For me, where a lot of it went wrong was that I think Tyrone's tactics and their system of play held up a lot stronger than Mayo's. Sitting watching the game at times, you're probably just screaming and looking and wondering what was Mayo's forward unit? What was their system of play in the forward line?

“I watched back the match yesterday and I'm still wondering what their actual forward game plan or system of play was. Because at times it didn't seem like they had one or knew what they were doing.

“That’s not to apportion blame just into the forward line and you don’t like to say it’s Mayo’s old failings coming back. While they had numerous wides I think it was actually the system of play. It didn’t seem we had one at times.

“We had Aidan O'Shea inside in the square and we couldn't get long ball into him. At times we had Kevin McLoughlin in there, our most creative forward, sitting very deep. We had Tommy Conroy at times too far away from goal.

“So for me, it was our decision-making and our lack of composure, especially in that forward third.”

Read More

In addition to the wides, those of a Green and Red persuasion can obviously point to multiple missed goal chances that may have seen momentum swing their direction during Saturday’s final, most notably Ryan O'Donoghue’s missed penalty which would have put James Horan’s men a point ahead on 42 minutes.

And there’s certainly an argument that the penalty could have been retaken with Niall Morgan moving off his line and Peter Harte encroaching. But whether Mayo could have kicked on from there is one of those sliding doors questions we’ll never have an answer to.

However, it was also the platform provided by Tyrone’s midfield that Staunton believes was key to their success, aligned with the clinical nature of their forward play in comparison to that displayed by her native county.

“Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy weren't as well known as many midfielders throughout the competition,“ the four-time Brendan Martin Cup winner explained.

“With Matthew Ruane there and the form that he was in, and Conor Loftus and Diarmuid O'Connor around that middle section, we thought it was an area we had. Yet we absolutely got smashed in the middle of the field. Kilpatrick and Kennedy had stormers.

“I think from there our composure and our active decision making in the forward line (was lacking). Whether we should have taken an extra play, like Tommy Conroy probably should have for his goal chance, the composure when Aidan O'Shea had for his goal chance.

“Maybe if you're a little crafty forward that has played for many years, you might have taken the ball on and gone around the goalkeeper and not taking a shot. Or maybe looked across to see the field, Loftus I think was coming through.

“Contrast the Darren McCurry goal set up by Conor McKenna, and the lack of composure we had for our goal chances, in particular the Conroy and O'Shea ones. I think that was probably the main difference.”