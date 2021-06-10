‘If you're talking about Limerick and Galway being the pacesetters, I'd have Kilkenny at number three, they're in a good place’

The unusual nature of this year’s Allianz Hurling League means that, as the regular campaign comes to a close this weekend, whether we can declare a winner or not will depend on the Championship.

The only thing we can say with any certainty facing into the final round of fixtures is that Kilkenny will be involved if a final comes to pass after the Cats secured top spot in Group B last weekend.

Should Galway retain top spot in Group A then we may see a Leinster final double up as a league decider. But with Cork snapping at the Tribesmen’s heels a point behind before the pair face off on Sunday and Tipp only behind the Westerners on points difference, it could be a clash in the All-Ireland series or even potentially a qualifier that decides it. Or we may end

With the unsatisfactory situation where joint winners alongside Kilkenny are declared.

But regardless of how things pan out, it’s been an attention-grabbing league campaign for Brian Cody’s men, as the Irish Independent’s Vincent Hogan outlined on this week’s The Throw-In in association with Allianz.

“I've been very impressed with Kilkenny. Particularly last week against Wexford with the way they varied their play,” Hogan said.

“There's this old cliche about Kilkenny that they don't do tactics under Cody. They're very tactical at the moment.

“And they're in great shape, Mickey Comerford has got that team into great physical shape. Still no sign of Richie Hogan or Wally Walsh or these lads coming back but I think Billy Ryan has kicked on.

“He only scored a point yesterday but he was blocked down for about three of them. But he really looks a confident player now and I think Billy Ryan will be a big player for Kilkenny in this championship.

“Obviously, TJ (Reid) wasn't involved yesterday. Adrian Mullen, their captain, there's signs that he's coming back to form now after that bad injury.

“I like the look of Kilkenny, I think Cody is trying different things. They've kind of topped their group with a round to spare at their ease, I would say.”

Once the Cats’ final match against Clare this Sunday is out of the way, attention will turn to their Leinster semi-final, with Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford their likely opponents provided they can navigate the banana-skin of their quarter-final against ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett’s Laois.

And, having already brushed an admittedly experimental Wexford team dealing with off-field distractions aside during the league campaign, Hogan expects a repeat of that result, with the Cats firmly in the mix as the battle for Liam MacCarthy gets ready to commence.

“They're probably going to play Wexford in a Leinster semi-final now and you'd have to say they're looking in better shape than Davy Fitz's Wexford at the moment,” he finished.

“Now when they played Wexford, Davy Fitz was trying all manner of different things. Liam og McGovern in at sweeper, he's not a sweeper, he never wants to be a sweeper. So it's very hard to know what to make of that game in Nowlan Park.

“But right now Kilkenny are in a very good place.

“If you're talking about Limerick and Galway being the pacesetters, I'd probably have Kilkenny at number three. I think they're in a good place.”