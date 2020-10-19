'If Mayo get fixed with Aidan as a fulcrum, it's hard to cope with' - David Brady on O'Shea's move back to front line

It may only have been the league but there’s little doubt that the big story of the GAA’s return to inter-county action over the weekend was relegation-threatened Mayo’s mauling of the team that started the weekend on top of the tree, local rivals Galway.

While the result still leaves Mayo relying on a slip up from Monaghan against Meath next weekend with the Green and Red needing something against Tyrone, the manner of the win will have lifted the county ahead of the Connacht Championship in a way that didn’t look remotely likely before lockdown brought the Allianz league to a halt last March.

And for Mayo legend David Brady, the deployment of veteran Aidan O’Shea in the forward line was a huge factor in the win and is something that both their provincial and national rivals will need to be beware of if and when the 2020 race for Sam Maguire finally throws in.

“I have said it previously, when you have a target man of that ability... I haven't the stat but I think Aidan scored more yesterday then he did in 99% of his last two years of playing football because he was closer to the goal,” Brady said, speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“If he gets the ball within 20 yards of the goal you're creating panic and you're creating consternation from a backline point of view. But again, he's only as good as the ball that comes in. And I have to say, Mayo played a very wide game yesterday.

“You had the likes of Matthew Ruane in midfield, and Conor Loftus, who I thought did very, very well for himself as a playmaker, but also in his contribution to the overall game itself. Look, there's nobody unmarkable but you have to put a lot more focus on it if you have someone with the retention, the height, the physicality and the ability of Aidan O'Shea in full-forward.”

O’Shea’s career has been marked by his moves between the forward line and centre-field, which many have felt is his best position. But having won National League honours and three All-Ireland runner-up medals from a midfield berth, Brady feels well-placed to judge where O’Shea may be most effective once Mayo’s Championship begins against Leitrim on November 1.

“What is what has probably happened in other times is that that focus is moved out to the field, out around centre forward or midfield,” he finished.

“I think some teams actually benefit from that because you're creating a lot more of a work rate outside the final third or around the midfield sector, which generates a lot of turnovers or not the quality of ball that Mayo would have liked.

“Someone else will have a plan for Aidan as full forward but if Mayo get fixed with Aidan as a fulcrum, it's hard. to cope with He's very hard marked if the ball goes into him.

“But I liked his link play as well. And his ball-winning ability upfront. He has a lot of abilities that will cause concern to teams in the next couple of weeks, hopefully.”

Online Editors