'If Dublin were in any other province, they would probably be doing the same'

The shock results and jubilant scenes witnessed as first Tipperary and Cavan ended long droughts in Munster and Ulster has led to much discussion on the health of the provincial championships and a call in some quarters for a return to straight-knockout football going forward.

While there was huge excitement in Munster and Ulster on Sunday, it was a different story in Leinster on Saturday night where another facile Dublin win over Meath made it ten consecutive Delaney Cups in a run that shows no sign of letting up.

What was once been one of the most competitive of provinces has now become the most predictable but for ex-Dublin midfielder Ciaran Whelan, it’s the sheer strength of Dublin rather than the weakness of the other Leinster counties that is the main issue.

"Look, it was a mismatch and I was disappointed, I expected a lot more from Meath," Whelan told The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

"But you look at Dublin and if they were in any other province, they'd probably be doing the same. However, it is psychologically damaging to Leinster teams because every year you're setting out on your path and you're thinking you have this machine to get over at some point.

"It makes it difficult because maybe they don't have that opportunity like a Tipperary or Cavan to come from somewhere and win a provincial title. And all of a sudden that does so much for the football in the county.

"That's the challenge that Dublin are just so far ahead of the rest of at the moment and it doesn't make for the same level of entertainment as we got on Sunday."

The joy felt by the Tipp and Cavan players and the expressions on Conor Sweeney and Raymond Galligan’s faces as they lifted their trophies was in sharp contrast to that of Stephen Cluxton and Dublin as they collected theirs.

But that joy was something that Whelan can relate to, having waited six years to lift his first Leinster trophy in 2002 and another three years for his second of six. And the scenes witnessed banished any lingering doubts on the merits of running off the All-Irelands during a lockdown for the RTE pundit, who has been one of the few able to witness some of the games in person.

"It was just an incredible weekend and I think it really makes the Championship worth having," he added.

"We were kind of going into this championship and were worried about no crowds being at the grounds. I've been at a couple of grounds and they are eerie and it's not the same but Sunday made it all worthwhile.

"What it means to the people of Cavan and Tipperary. Yeah, they can't celebrate like they'd want to but they'll still remember Sunday as a special, special day.

"The whole emotion of it combined with the weekend that was with Bloody Sunday. The irony that it's the same four provincial winners as 100 years ago, you just couldn't write that sort of stuff.

"So it was just an incredible day to be a GAA follower and to see the passion for Tipperary and Cavan. It was brilliant stuff altogether."

