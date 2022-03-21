‘I was having verbals with Clifford and I’m sure Walsh was looking at me going ‘you’re marking me, why are you talking to him?’’

Kerry captain David Clifford offers a handshake to Philly McMahon of Dublin as he leaves the field, with a torn jersey, after the 2020 Allianz Football League clash at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Former Dublin corner-back Philly McMahon has revealed his regret at not getting the opportunity to mark David Clifford in his inter-county career.

McMahon was speaking on The Throw-in, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz, having watched the Kerry forward help himself to 1-2 from the bench having been introduced at half-time during the Kingdom’s three-point win over Armagh on Sunday.

It took Clifford's league tally to 4-18 and sent Kerry through to a first Allianz League showpiece since their 2019 defeat to Mayo, with no finals played in the Covid-interrupted seasons since.

But while Clifford will be looking to go one better than that occasion, where his 0-2 wasn’t enough to prevent a stirring second-half comeback saw the Green and Red bring the crown west, McMahon believes he has seen ‘habits’ in the 23-year old that can be exploited by whoever wins through to April 3rd clash at Headquarters.

“He's the one that got away from me in terms of marking him in my career, I'd have loved to,” McMahon said.

“I'm the type of player that asks the manager can I mark certain players and he was definitely on my hit-list. How well I would have done against them, I don't know.

“The first kind of chance I possibly got to mark him was three years ago, I think Johnny marked him. The drawn game against Kerry (the 2019 All-Ireland final).

“I'd been studying him all week. I’d studied the other players as well. I'd been looking at little habits and one habit stuck out for me around his movement. I'll tell you what it was but if I was still playing I wouldn't be telling yiz!

“We see with Clifford that he loves a little bit of separation. Because he's quite tall, isn't he?

“If you have to mark a tall guy and you have to kind of stand right beside him when he's about to move off, if you can just get some sort of contact it's harder for them to get a second movement.

“So for anybody that's making taller players, that would be the first thing I'd be saying to get after. Can you stop his first run?

“In that first game against Kerry in 2019 what would happen is Kerry would be slow in transition. And he'd come out around the centre forward position and just slowly and slowly go out. Johnny Cooper was marking him at the time and he'd make you think that he's not moving, that he's dormant.

“But as soon as the ball roughly comes across the 45 he's gone, he's moving somewhere. He's either peeling behind, out in front, moving diagonally.

“That's one of the habits that I'd get after. How do I close his space? He's had fellas that have marked him that have been tight, he's had fellas that have marked him that have been fast.

“He maybe hasn't had fellas marking him that have psychologically went after him. And I'm not talking about fellas variably abusing them, I mean really, really checking him out and testing him.

“I'm not saying that's gonna work. You've seen a glimpse of it and him falling into a trap against Tyrone where you got two yellows. I don't think he'll fall for that again but I do think he bites a little bit. And that'll probably change now since I've said that!”

It’s just over two years since that controversial red card, which to be fair was roundly criticised as exceptionally harsh at that time, swung that game the way of the Ulstermen.

But McMahon also recalled an incident from his own career that he believes shows how it’s possible to get a rise from the Kerry marksman

“I remember marking Tommy Walsh in the first league game that year. I was supposed to marking Clifford but if Walsh went in because he was a target man, I'd pick him up instead,” he finished.

“So I picked up Walsh and remember saying to myself, right, do my job, keep Walsh quiet.

“He'd linked the play in the 2019 All-Ireland in the first game. He had his handprint on maybe 1-2 in that first game when he came on. I marked him then when he came on in the replay as well.

“It was another chance to get my hands on Walsh and see what I could do. So that was my first job. The second job was to see would the fella beside me bite, who was David Clifford.

“I was having a few verbals with him and I'm sure Walsh was looking at me going 'you're marking me, why are you talking to him?'

“But there was still bits where he bit - you know you could say 'fair play to him for standing back up to you' blah, blah, blah but he bit and that for me was something that I always wanted to test.

“I would have definitely, in the last two managements, had conversations before games that I wanted to get a chance to mark him.

“But he's both-footed, he's balanced, his movement in front, in behind, loop balls, he kind of has the whole armoury you know?

“And the key thing is, for him, has he got the ball going in? Has he got the supply? And has he got the lads around him that will move to give him the space? He has all of that.”