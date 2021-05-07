'I think that's a big thing for Liam Sheedy going into this, that he knows what people are saying about 2019'

We’re looking at a very different Allianz National Hurling League this season, with the big throw-in coming in a month that normally sees the start of the Championship.

The promise of a league campaign of summer rather than winter hurling is intriguing, as is the fact that with no knock-out phase of the tournament, an immediate run into the Championship is planned, with no final played unless the teams that win Divison 1A and Division 1B meet in the Championship.

Should that happen, that Championship clash will double as a league final as with last season’s Munster quarter-final between Limerick and Clare but meanwhile, for a hurling fanbase starved of action since December, the return of the sport promises a feast on Saturday.

Although the meeting of Dublin and Kilkenny at Parnell Park should provide a fine first course, particularly if it can summon up half the drama of last season’s Leinster semi-final, there’s no question that the dish of the day is the clash of the last two All-Ireland champions, holders Limerick against 2019 winners Tipperary.

Our panel on The Throw-In were looking forward to the game on this week’s return of the GAA podcast in association with Allianz, with the Irish Independent’s Vincent Hogan setting the scene for Saturday’s evening’s game.

“I think it's going to be a more interesting league than some people are making out because I don't think you can afford to just play these games almost as training matches, and then bounce straight into Championship,” Hogan said.

“For example, if you look at Waterford and Clare playing in the Munster quarter-final, they've got to come out of this league knowing very, very well what their first 15 is going to be.

“So I think there's some very interesting games and we're starting straight away with the big one in Limerick, where for Tipperary, this is a really, really interesting fixture.

“Because over the last couple of years, there's no doubt that Limerick have had their number and I've had their number quite comfortably.”

The extent to how comfortable Limerick have had it is laid bare when you examine the last number of fixtures between the pair since the 2019 group-stage win for the Premier in Munster.

It would only take two weeks for Limerick to avenge that defeat in style in the Munster final but the hoped for trilogy that year never happened, with Limerick adding on big wins in last year’s league before doing the same in the Championship .

And as Hogan explained, that run is sure to mean that Liam Sheedy’s men will be looking to put a marker down tomorrow.

“I think that's a big thing for Liam Sheedy going into this, that he knows what people are saying about 2019. That Tipp won the All-Ireland in his second coming, but they didn't have to play Limerick in the final because Kilkenny took them out in the semi final,” he added.

“In that Munster final Limerick beat Tipp by 12 points. Down in Cork in the storm last year in the Championship. Limerick beat Tipp comfortably, I think it was nine points but they were never in trouble.

“So for Liam Sheedy, I think Saturday night is a big enough game because he's got to convince his own players that they can match Limerick and he's also got to find the balance between this core of outstanding players, some of whom have been there since 2010.

“And the sense that Tipperary need energy and pace. Does he have players who can step up to that? I think for a team like Tipperary particularly, this is an important league.”