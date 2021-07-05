‘I think passionate Dublin fans want to be able to properly recognise and deify Cluxton if this is his time’

Given all the superb hurling action on display over the week and the talking points generated across Leinster and Munster, it’s a measure of the standing of Stephen Cluxton that his non-appearance in the Dublin panel for an unconvincing yet facile win over Wexford is generating so many column inches.

And while James Owens’ opinion of what constitutes a goal-scoring opportunity has at least ensured equal billing for the smaller ball in the aftermath of Tipperary’s win over Clare, as long as Cluxton’s intentions float on in this type of limbo, that’s the story that will run and run over the course of the summer. Particularly if Dublin’s form carries on in the unconvincing manner of Sunday’s win.

Although some commentators and ex-players have opined that the story needs to be dropped at this stage, for Monaghan legend Dick Clerkin that’s not going to happen. Speaking on The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy, he expressed his empathy for the Dublin captain but finds the uncertainty on the issue very odd.

“It’s strange for Dublin, the management, the players. It’s strange for GAA supporters as well because you don’t want to be talking about these things, they should just be done and dusted behind the scenes,” said the two-time Ulster champion.

“It’s a very personal and individual thing for Stephen and for any player who goes through this stage of their career in terms of retiring and deciding to step away. It’s a difficult time to go through.

“I went through it and you don’t want it to be splashed around. God knows, I don’t want to be talking about it in my column today.

“That being said, Stephen Cluxton is the eminent footballer of our generation and Dublin are the top team in our sport, if not in the country. So you can’t not talk about it either because it potentially could have such a significant impact on Dublin.

“So when they put in a performance like yesterday with all this in the background, it’s difficult not to draw some lines between the two. And if Dublin’s form does continue (in that vein), it’s natural to think is there something going on there that we don’t know about.

“At the same time, it’s an amateur sport and I see Paul Flynn tweeting that this is something that shouldn’t be dealt with in the public forum but we can’t have it both ways. Either GAA is held up there as the top sport in the country and the professionalism in terms of publicity for the players is wanted elsewhere so we can’t just block this out either.

“So it has to be discussed but it is a bit strange, to say the least.”.

Of course, of all the players of the 21st century, none has ploughed their own furrow in the same manner as Cluxton in terms of eschewing the limelight over the last 20 years. That’s not to suggest the majority go looking for it but the Dublin keeper's lack of engagement with the media and dedication to his craft has had an almost monastic zeal.

Yet, while he may not be one to play up to the fans, a close bond with the Dublin faithful has always been there as befits any player with an honours list like the Parnell’s man.

As such, those fans would love nothing more than to give a proper send-off if this is Cluxton’s time to go, especially after having to witness him lift that special six-in-a-row on television as the Croke Park stand stood empty.

Whether that will ever be possible as supporters start to trickle back into stadia around the country remains to be seen.

“I think passionate Dublin (football) people want to be able to properly recognise and deify Cluxton if this is his time. And we’re not able to do that,” Clerkin finished.

“He deserves so much credit but you can’t really do all that now if there’s a chance he might come back. It might just peter away and I think that would be unfortunate.

“But that’s probably Stephen’s style and he’d probably be uncomfortable with that. If that’s his wont, so be it.”