‘I felt sorry for them because I was able to draw on what they were going through’ – Mullane’s empathy for Rebels 

Luke Meade of Cork looks dejected after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final defeat to Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

For a certain vintage of Waterford hurler, Limerick’s sensational shellacking of Cork yesterday undoubtedly brought back some painful memories.

But, by keeping their foot on the gas, the performance has least rid the Deise of one unwanted record, with the Treaty’s 3-32 relegating Kilkenny’s 3-30 in the 2008 win to second place in the list of highest All-Ireland final scores ever.

One of those players from 13 years back who was in attendance yesterday was Waterford legend, John Mullane. And, speaking on The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy, the Irish Independent columnist noted that there might be one ignominy that the Rebels are spared at least.

“I don't really like to be reminded of 2008 but it cropped up an awful lot yesterday,” Mullane laughed as the topic was raised once more.

“There were a lot of comparisons drawn to that day against us. I was on the field that day and you were kind of taken aback by the Kilkenny performance.

“Unfortunately for us, we had to go through the full 72 minutes, we had to go through the whole rigmarole of going into the dressing room at halftime, jumping back on the bus.

“The only consolation for Cork yesterday was that they hadn't to go back to a banquet and possibly no homecoming the following day.”

Read More

While that 2008 final was really a last hurrah for one of the best sides never to take home a Liam MacCarthy, the age profile of this Cork side means that they should get the opportunity to make amends in the future.

And given how they performed over the summer, added to their triumphs at minor and U20 level, you wouldn’t bet against a number of the side ending their careers with a Celtic Cross in the bag.

But there’s no doubt that the mental scars will take time to heal and while Mullane was blown away by what he saw from those in green, his sympathy and empathy were with those in red.

“To witness what I witnessed yesterday in the first half ... I didn't think anything would top what I witnessed down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when I was doing the radio that day (for the Munster final), the best quarter of hurling I'd probably ever seen.,” the three-time Munster champion explained.

“But for me, I think yesterday was probably the best half of hurling I've ever seen. It was just relentless.

“They just pushed this button, they went into gear and they just blitzed Cork. It was just a joy to sit back and watch.”

“I felt sorry for the Cork players because I was able to draw on what they were actually going through and what they were possibly going to have to go through at half-time.

“But massive kudos to Limerick and John Kiely. And on top of that, we were doing the analysis at half-time saying that if Limerick want to go down as a great team, the great teams don't let up and they didn't let up in the second half.

“They just kept going and kept going and kept going to the 73rd minute. And broke that scoring record by scoring 3-32.”