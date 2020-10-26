'I don't think they're firing on all cylinders' - Ciarán Whelan sees room for improvement in Dublin camp

Dublin's Seán Bugler shoots to score his side's first goal despite the attention of James Foley of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

With the Allianz Football League finally drawing to a close over the weekend, a full seven months after the final was scheduled, next weekend will see the emphasis shift straight onto the Championship with ties in all four provinces.





The unique circumstances of this year’s battle for Sam Maguire also mean that next weekend’s games will be both the first and last action for half of the teams as we go into a straight knockout format for the first time since 1999.

The following year saw the Leinster Championship introduce a round-robin stage meaning Wexford, Wicklow, Longford and Carlow all had a couple of bites of the cherry and, of course, the back-door proper was introduced in 2001.

For Dublin, the 1999 campaign would end after a Leinster final defeat eventual All-Ireland winners Meath, a game that saw a certain Ciarán Whelan on the scoresheet with one of the only two points Dublin managed from play in a 1-14 to 0-12 defeat.

That transition of that Dublin team, who would take another three years to finally reclaim the Delaney Cup and nine more on top of that to take the final step at All-Ireland level, obviously bears no comparison with the one currently ongoing under the watchful eye of one of Whelan’s team-mates from that 1999 defeat, Dessie Farrell.

But despite returning to competitive action with back-to-back wins, Whelan sees signs of rust

“I don't think they're firing on all cylinders, being honest with you, based on the last two weeks,” he told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“I know they've had no challenge games and have only had two games so I suppose every week you've got to expect that you're going to improve.

“I thought at the start of the Meath game last week, they were going to kick on and blitz them but they didn't really and left themselves a little bit open at the back and Meath had numerous chances to expose them.

“Yesterday was slightly different in that the conditions were fairly bad. We all know what it's like to play in Pearse Park when the wind blows, it's horrible.

“They played into the wind in the first half and I thought Galway gave them far too much respect and were probably very edgy coming into the game on the back of last week's performance. They sat back when they played with the wind and they let Dublin control the game.

“That's probably what gave them the platform going into the second half. With that wind, they're always going to pick off a few scores.

“It was a good, decent performance but a bit sloppy at times. I'd say Dessie would like to cut down on some of the turnovers but the conditions would have contributed to that. But they’re not firing to the level that I'd say he wants them to get to.”

Ciarán Whelan in action during his Dublin days

Despite that rustiness, there were clearly some positives to be taken for the Dubs, in particular from some of the young players coming through alongside some big-name performances.

“Paddy Small put his hand up in the forward line, kicked two brilliant points into a very stiff wind yesterday and got two good marks in the second half,” the six-time provincial winner added.

“Sean Bugler came off the bench, young Cian Murphy did reasonably well at corner-back again. So, there are guys that are putting their hands up to push into that first 15.

“Kilkenny was excellent, Fenton was brilliant in the first half, as he usually is. I'd say Dublin are 75% of where they probably want to be. And hoping that those two games will get the cobwebs off and that they should start improving.”

The holders now have a two-week break before the Leinster quarter-final against Westmeath in Portlaoise sees them kick off their title defence.

And while some see danger in Dublin potentially coming into an All-Ireland semi under-cooked, Whelan believes that the uncompetitive nature of Leinster compared to the games he was involved in at the turn of the century gives the five-in-a-row champions a significant edge over their main rivals in the current climate.

“They probably have that advantage, where they have a bit of time. They're not waiting for next week to go into a big game,” he explained.

“Kerry have Cork on the horizon which they have to respect. Tyrone have Donegal next week and then the Connaught lads are going to be tipping off each other in the next couple of weeks as well.

“So Dublin probably have that little bit (of time), a few weeks extra to get themselves tuned up. But there’s a bit of work to do and a bit of improving, in my opinion.”

Online Editors