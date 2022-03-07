‘I don’t think the fixtures are kind to Limerick … the chasing pack are starting to hone in on them’ – John Mullane

Adam English of Limerick is tackled by Rory Hayes of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

You’d have got long odds on Limerick’s final Allianz League game of 2022 being a shoot-out with Offaly to avoid the Division One relegation play-off at the start of the season but that’s where we find ourselves after Round 4.

A draw with Clare may have stopped the rot somewhat following defeats to Wexford, Galway and Cork and with Offaly proving the Group A whipping boys, it’s hard to imagine that a first win for John Kiely’s men won’t finally arrive on Sunday week.

But while league form can never be considered that accurate a barometer as we go into the summer, John Mullane believes their slow start in tricky early fixtures should provide a warning for the Treaty ahead of this year’s quicker than normal turnaround into Championship hurling.

“The last couple of weeks we were asking is Kiely going to push the panic button? After yesterday, albeit he was delighted with the attitude of his team, I'd say he's starting to worry a small bit now,” Mullane told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast.

“I said it last week, that Cork game, the first game, that is a massive, massive game for them. If they were to lose that game. they've Waterford the following week.

“And I was at that Clare Limerick game on Sunday. Any team that goes to Ennis this year they'll do very well and have to earn it to get anything out of there.

“I don't think the fixtures are kind to Limerick.

“He stated himself that it's a challenge and it's a challenge that they look forward to, to try and rectify the wrongs they're doing at the moment.

“But I think the chasing pack are starting to hone in on them.”

The return of the round-robin to the Munster Championship means all teams will get at least four games this April and May, after two years were Covid restrictions saw the return of the knock-out format, albeit with a back-door safety net.

Yet a similar start to their league campaign would see Limerick’s three-in-a-row ambitions ended before the action moves on to the All-Ireland series.

However, should they get out of their province as expected, Mullane believes we’ll see a more familiar side in green.

“Now I do think if Limerick get back into Croke Park they're going to be dangerous, they're going to be very difficult to beat. I think they are a Croke Park team,” he finished.

“One thing that will stand in their favour going down to Cork in that first game and those dimensions play the exact same as Croke Park would.

“But if they were to lose that first game, I don't think it's a foregone conclusion (they’d recover to qualify).

“Look everyone's just going to say 'oh look no matter what happens they're going to be in the top three in Munster'.

“But I think after yesterday, Kiely could be a small bit worried.”

