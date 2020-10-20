'I could feel the joy of having GAA back' - David Brady on the positive effects of keeping the inter-county season alive

The news released last night that inter-county GAA, along with other elite sport, will continue despite the imposition of new restrictions as the country moves to Level 5 for the next six weeks received a mixed response across the social media maelstrom.





On the one hand, there’s a body of opinion that believes that teams crisscrossing the country to play matches runs counter to a government decision to close all but essential retail and restrict people to travel within 5km of their home.

But, on the other, there’s a large body of people who see the games as a worthwhile form of escapism from the grind of lockdown and a focal point to look forward to at the weekend.

Helping people escape the grind of lockdown is one thing that David Brady can speak on with authority. The Mayo great made headlines during the first lockdown with his selfless offer to take phone calls from people isolating or suffering from loneliness.

The fact that he took over 20 calls during the first 48 hours was testament to how appreciated the offer was with other players such as Alan Brogan also picking up the baton to provide some positivity to people in these difficult times.

And for Brady, the decision to finish out the Allianz Leagues and go ahead with both the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups can provide a similar ray of positivity as the nation faces into an uncertain month and a half.

"The amount of texts I got on Sunday from people and the conversations I've had over the last four or five months, I could feel the joy or the pure exhilaration of having GAA back," Brady told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

"It wasn't just from Mayo people, it was some people right across the country that felt they had a purpose again. That felt that they had a reason to have a time in their clock whether it was seven o'clock on Saturday evening or it was two o'clock on Sunday.

"I go back to say, the players are the most important part of this. And the public. No matter what, no matter how much we love sport, we need to keep the players safe and the public and the community within where the players live safe.

"But I'll encapsulate it like this. One man was going through a cancer battle when I talked to him last April/May. He texted me yesterday evening and he said that was like a new drug for him."

Managing the inevitable criticism from some quarters is something that all the major sporting organisations from the GAA to the FAI to the IRFU will have to deal with. The GAA, in particular, will be conscious of the flak it took following the celebratory scenes witnessed in many counties as their Club Championships finished.

And the fact that a number of those tournaments finals had to be postponed earlier this month shows how much of a tightrope such events are currently balanced on.

But Brady believes that once safety is made paramount, the pluses that will be provided make it worthwhile with the players providing what he believes is a national service.

"We are the largest sporting organization in Ireland. Not everyone is into the GAA but everyone's opinion needs to be taken into account," he added.

"The safety is a priority from a GAA and Croke Park perspective. There needs to be things facilitated to make sure the players are very happy to play in the environments they're in.

"But let me tell you, whoever represented the county or put their county jersey on last weekend or will do it next week, it's not just representing their county. They're representing their country.

"And they have created so much hope and they have created so much positivity. They're not there just to perform. They're doing a huge service to this country right now.

"Things are bad, simple as that. But they made a bad situation a little more brighter and a little more positive."

Online Editors